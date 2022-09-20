MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Justyn-Henry Malloy homered in his first Triple-A at-bat and drove in two, and Ryan Goins collected three hits and two RBIs as the Gwinnett Stripers opened their final road trip of 2022 with a 6-3 win over the Memphis Redbirds on Tuesday night at AutoZone Park.
Malloy, the Atlanta Braves' No. 13 prospect according to MLB.com, blasted a solo home run (1) to left-center off left-hander Connor Thomas (L, 6-11) to give Gwinnett (66-74) a 1-0 lead in the second inning. Moises Gomez tied it at 1-1 with a solo shot (14) off Freddy Tarnok, but the Stripers snapped the tie with a three-run fourth highlighted by Goins' go-ahead two-run single. Pat Valaika and Taylor Motter added RBI singles, and Malloy lifted a sacrifice fly in the ninth.
Malloy (1-for-3, homer, 2 runs, 2 RBIs) and Goins (3-for-5, 2 RBIs) each had multi-RBI games for Gwinnett. Motter (2-for-4, RBI) and Valaika (2-for-3, RBI) added multi-hit games. Tarnok (W, 2-1) held Memphis to one run on two hits over 5.0 innings and struck out six. Michael Tonkin (S, 14) struck out the side in the ninth.
Malloy is the 70th player to appear for the Stripers this season, and the 14th to make his Triple-A debut. The solo homer was his 17th overall across three levels of the Braves organization. Gwinnett is 15-7 against Memphis this year, including 6-4 on the road.
Gwinnett and Memphis play again Wednesday at 1:05 p.m. at AutoZone Park. Left-hander Kyle Muller (6-8, 3.22 ERA) will start for the Stripers vs. lefty Garrett Williams (0-7, 7.65 ERA) for the RedBirds.
