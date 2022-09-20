current.png

Justyn-Henry Malloy

 MiLB

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Justyn-Henry Malloy homered in his first Triple-A at-bat and drove in two, and Ryan Goins collected three hits and two RBIs as the Gwinnett Stripers opened their final road trip of 2022 with a 6-3 win over the Memphis Redbirds on Tuesday night at AutoZone Park.

Malloy, the Atlanta Braves' No. 13 prospect according to MLB.com, blasted a solo home run (1) to left-center off left-hander Connor Thomas (L, 6-11) to give Gwinnett (66-74) a 1-0 lead in the second inning. Moises Gomez tied it at 1-1 with a solo shot (14) off Freddy Tarnok, but the Stripers snapped the tie with a three-run fourth highlighted by Goins' go-ahead two-run single. Pat Valaika and Taylor Motter added RBI singles, and Malloy lifted a sacrifice fly in the ninth.

