MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Atlanta Braves’ No. 4 prospect A.J. Smith-Shawver threw five innings of four-hit, two-run baseball and Chad Pinder’s solo home run broke a 2-2 tie in the seventh as the Gwinnett Stripers defeated the Memphis Redbirds 5-4 on Friday night at AutoZone Park.
Gwinnett (19-23) has won four straight games over the Redbirds (24-19), earning its second series win of the year.
Smith-Shawver scattered four hits in his Triple-A debut, one of which was a solo homer by MLB.com No. 1 prospect Jordan Walker (2) to tie the game at 1-1 in the second. Tied 2-2 in the seventh, Pinder powered a 381-foot opposite-field homer (2) to right field off Grant Black (L, 0-2) to put the Stripers ahead 3-2. Hoy Park added an RBI single later in the seventh to make it 4-2.
After the Redbirds trimmed it to 4-3 on Walker’s RBI groundout in the eighth, Braden Shewmake doubled and scored on a single by Nick Solak to boost the lead to 5-3 in the ninth. That run proved to be the game winner as Kyle Wilcox (S, 2) yielded a run on three walks in the ninth before ending the game.
Pinder delivered four hits for the second straight game to start his Stripers career, going 4-for-5 with a double, homer, and one RBI. Park went 3-for-4 with a double and one RBI, and Forrest Wall went 3-for-4 with one RBI. Grant Holmes (W, 3-0) pitched 2.0 scoreless innings and struck out three in relief of Smith-Shawver. For Memphis, Walker went 1-for-4 with the homer and two RBIs.
At 20 years, five months, and 29 days, Smith-Shawver became the second-youngest starting pitcher in Gwinnett history, older than only Julio Teheran when he debuted on April 8, 2011 vs. Durham (20 years, two months, 12 days). Through two games, Pinder is batting .727 (8-for-11) with one double, two homers, three RBIs, and a 2.091 OPS. Yolmer Sanchez went 1-for-4 to extend his on-base streak to 17 games, while Park’s three hits extended his hitting streak to seven games.
Gwinnett and Memphis play again Saturday at 7:35 p.m. ET at AutoZone Park.
An energy boost always helps to kick start a work morning and can keep us going throughout the day. What is your go-to energy source?
Don't see your choice? Let us know in the comments how you power through your week!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.