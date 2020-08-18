The Atlanta Braves placed outfielder Nick Markakis on the injured list Tuesday because of potential exposure to COVID-19, the club announced.
Markakis tested negative for the coronavirus, but the Atlanta placed him on the list “out of an abundance of caution.” The team called up Cristian Pache to take Markakis’ place on the roster.
Markakis, 36, originally chose not to play the 2020 season over COVID-19 concerns, but changed his mind shortly after play started. He is hitting .353 with a home run and six RBIs since rejoining the team.
