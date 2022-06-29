Apr 9, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves chairman Terry McGuirk (left) hands relief pitcher Tyler Matzek (68) a World Series ring before a game against the Cincinnati Reds at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
The Atlanta Braves announced Wednesday that left-handed pitcher Tyler Matzek has had his injury rehab assignment transferred to Gwinnett from Class A Augusta.
Matzek is set to join the Triple-A team for Wednesday's Game 2 of a six-game series at Norfolk.
The 31-year-old Matzek is on Atlanta’s 15-day injured list while recovering from left shoulder inflammation. It is his first career rehab assignment with Gwinnett and second overall stint with the club, as he first pitched for the Stripers during the 2019 regular season (0-0, 9.00 ERA in five games) and playoffs (0-0, 2.70 ERA in two games).
Since having his contract selected by the Braves on July 23, 2020, Matzek has gone 4-8 with a 2.89 ERA (33 ER in 102.2 IP) in 103 regular-season relief appearances. He played a starring role during Atlanta’s run to the 2021 World Series championship, going 3-0 with a 1.72 ERA (3 ER in 15.2 IP), .182 BAA, and 24 strikeouts over 13 relief appearances across all three series.
Matzek is one of three Braves players currently on a rehab assignment with Gwinnett, joining outfielder Eddie Rosario (since June 25) and right-handed pitcher Jay Jackson (since June 28).
Gwinnett will be on the road in Norfolk through Sunday, July 3. The Stripers’ next home game is Monday, July 4 at 7:05 p.m. vs. the Charlotte Knights.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.