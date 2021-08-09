Jul 4, 2021; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Indians left fielder Eddie Rosario (9) celebrates after hitting a home run during the sixth inning against the Houston Astros at Progressive Field. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports
The Gwinnett Stripers, in conjunction with the Atlanta Braves, announced Monday that outfielder Eddie Rosario is set to join the Stripers for a Major League rehab assignment during the team’s next series at Coolray Field beginning Tuesday, Aug. 10.
Rosario, 29, was acquired by Atlanta via trade with the Cleveland Indians in exchange for infielder Pablo Sandoval on July 30. He has been on the 10-day injured list since July 7 with a right abdominal strain. This rehab assignment with Gwinnett will mark his debut in the Braves organization.
Rosario batted .254 with 15 doubles, one triple, seven home runs, 46 RBIs, and nine stolen bases in 78 games with Cleveland prior to the injury.
Originally selected by Minnesota in the fourth round of the 2010 draft, the Guayama, Puerto Rico native owns a career .275 average with 149 doubles, 23 triples, 126 homers, 434 RBIs, and 48 stolen bases in 775 Major League games with the Twins (2015-20) and Indians (2021). He finished sixth in American League Rookie of the Year voting in 2015, and played for Minnesota in the Postseason in 2017, 2019, and 2020.
