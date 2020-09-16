The Gwinnett Stripers baseball team, the Atlanta Braves’ Triple-A affiliate, will have a new manager for the first time since the 2017 season.
Braves officials confirmed Wednesday night that the club did not renew the contract of Damon Berryhill, who was hired Dec. 12, 2016 as the Stripers’ manager.
Berryhill was the 2019 International League Manager of the Year, but his 2020 season with Gwinnett was wiped out by the COVID-19 pandemic. He had a 221-199 record over his first three seasons as the Stripers’ manager, highlighted by his 2019 team that went 80-59 (a Gwinnett-best .576 winning percentage) and won the second IL South Division title in club history.
Before joining Gwinnett, the former major league catcher had a successful stint as a Triple-A manager in the Los Angeles Dodgers organization.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.