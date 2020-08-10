PHILADELPHIA — The Braves tried to slug their way out of huge deficit and a disastrous start from Sean Newcomb in the ninth inning, but still came up short Monday night in a 13-8 loss to the Phillies.
Philadelphia scored three runs in the first inning, tacked on seven in the second and built a 13-1 lead after five innings. The first eight runs (all earned) belonged to Newcomb, who gave up six hits and walked two in 1 1/3 innings as his season ERA ballooned to 11.20.
Robbie Erlin gave up four earned runs of his own before the Braves’ bullpen settled things down. Newcomb and Erlin surrendered two home runs each.
Phillies starter Aaron Nola mowed down the Braves in his eight innings, striking out 10, walking one and allowing one run on two hits. A Travis d’Arnaud home run in the second inning was the only damage against Nola.
Atlanta made it interesting in the ninth inning, though, with seven earned runs off relievers Nick Pivetta and Trevor Kelley. The first six runs of the ninth were pinned on Pivetta.
Johan Camargo opened the top of the ninth with a home run, which was followed by infield singles from Ender Inciarte and Adeny Hechavarria. Charlie Culberson’s double brought home one run and Marcell Ozuna drove in a run with a sacrifice fly.
RBI doubles from d’Arnaud (now hitting .400) and Nick Markakis cut the deficit to 13-6 and chased Pivetta from the game. Austin Riley homered off Kelley with two outs and got the Braves within 13-8 before Camargo grounded out to first base to end the rally.
Atlanta (11-7) starts a short series at the New York Yankees on Tuesday.
