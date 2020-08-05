ATLANTA — The Braves mustered just three hits off five Blue Jays pitchers in a 2-1 loss Wednesday night at Truist Park.
Toronto scratched out one run in the second inning and another in the fifth inning — both earned and off starter Sean Newcomb. Newcomb went 4 2/3 innings, struck out five, walked one and gave up five hits.
The Atlanta bullpen was great again. Josh Tomlin went 1 1/3 scoreless innings, then Shane Greene, Chris Martin and A.J. Minter each pitched an inning without allowing a run.
The Braves’ bats couldn’t back up the pitching, though. Their only run came on a solo home run by Adam Duvall in the bottom of the seventh inning. Duvall was the lone offensive bright spot with two of Atlanta’s three hits — he is hitting .412 on the season.
The other hit came from Travis d’Arnaud, who is hitting .368. Ronald Acuna Jr. did reach base twice on walks.
Atlanta (8-5) used a revamped lineup without Freddie Freeman, who had the day off. It also was without Ozzie Albies and Matt Adams, who both were sent to the 10-day injured list. Nick Markakis made his 2020 debut as an eighth-inning pinch-hitter and grounded out.
Hyun-Jin Ryu, whose 2.32 ERA for the Dodgers led the majors in 2019, gave up only one hit in his five innings and struck out eight. He was signed to a four-year, $80 million deal by Toronto in the offseason.
The two teams finish off the three-game series finale Thursday night in Atlanta.
