The Atlanta Braves signed infielder Adeiny Hechavarría to a one-year major league contract for the remainder of the 2019 season, the club announced Friday. He will wear No. 24 with Atlanta.
In order to make room on the 40-man roster, Atlanta designated pitcher Wes Parsons for assignment. In addition, Atlanta recalled pitcher Bryse Wilson from Triple-A Gwinnett and optioned infielder Johan Camargo and outfielder Adam Duvall to the Stripers.
Hechavarría, 30, appeared in 60 games with the New York Mets this season, batting .204/.252/.359 over 142 at-bats after the club signed him in February. An eight-year major league veteran, Hechavarría has played 871 games between Toronto (2012), Miami (2013-‘17), Tampa Bay (2017-‘18), Pittsburgh (2018), the Yankees (2018) and Mets.
The 6-0, 195-pound infielder bats and throws right-handed and has appeared in 797 games at shortstop in his major league career, making additional appearances at both second base (34 games) and third base (30 games).
A native of Santiago, Cuba, Hechavarría was originally signed by the Toronto Blue Jays in 2010 and made his major league debut with the club in 2012. He is a career .252 (743-for-2,951) batter over 871 games.