Braves outfielder Michael Harris II outpolled his teammate, pitcher Spencer Strider, to win the 2022 National League Jackie Robinson Rookie of the Year Award, the Baseball Writers Association of America announced Monday night.
This marks the ninth time a Braves player has been honored. Previous winners were Alvin Dark in 1948, Sam Jethroe in 1950, Earl Williams in 1971, Bob Horner in 1978, David Justice in 1990, Rafael Furcal in 2000, Craig Kimbrel in 2011 and Ronald Acuna Jr. in 2018.
It is the fourth time that teammates finished 1-2 in National League Rookie voting and the first time since 2011 when the teammates were also from Atlanta: pitcher Craig Kimbrel, the winner, and first baseman Freddie Freeman, the runner-up. The other years were 1957 with Philadelphia Phillies pitcher Jack Sanford and first baseman Ed Bouchee and 1989 with Chicago Cubs outfielders Jerome Walton and Dwight Smith. It has occurred four times in American League Rookie voting.
Harris, the only player named on all the ballots this year, is the ninth NL center fielder honored and the first since Bryce Harper, who played the majority of his games in 2012 at that position. Other winning center fielders were Walton in 1989, Andre Dawson in 1977, Bake McBride in 1974, Bill Virdon in 1955, Wally Moon in 1954, Willie Mays in 1951 and Jethroe in 1950. There have been eight center fielders who won in the AL.
Center fielders won the award in both leagues in the same year for only the second time. The previous year was 2012 with Harper in the NL and Mike Trout in the AL.
Ballots, submitted prior to postseason play, were cast by two writers representing each league city. They are tabulated on a system that awards five points for first place, three points for second place, one point for third place.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.