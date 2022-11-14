MLB: NLDS-Workouts

Atlanta Braves center fielder Michael Harris II (23) warms up during a team workout for the NLDS at Truist Park on Oct. 10, 2022.

 Brett Davis/USA Today Sports

Braves outfielder Michael Harris II outpolled his teammate, pitcher Spencer Strider, to win the 2022 National League Jackie Robinson Rookie of the Year Award, the Baseball Writers Association of America announced Monday night.

This marks the ninth time a Braves player has been honored. Previous winners were Alvin Dark in 1948, Sam Jethroe in 1950, Earl Williams in 1971, Bob Horner in 1978, David Justice in 1990, Rafael Furcal in 2000, Craig Kimbrel in 2011 and Ronald Acuna Jr. in 2018.

