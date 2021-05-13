DULUTH — Two of John Smoltz’s passions overlap briefly this weekend.
The Atlanta Braves legend begins play in the PGA Tour Champions’ Mitsubishi Electric Classic at TPC Sugarloaf on Friday, a day he can focus solely on golf.
His Saturday will be feature double duty — pro golfer by day, MLB broadcaster by night. When he finishes play Saturday, which happens to be his 54th birthday, he heads to the studio as a remote color analyst for a FS1 broadcast of the Cardinals at Padres game.
He doesn’t mind the juggling because he loves both endeavors. His Fox and MLB Network broadcasting role keeps him connected to baseball, and golf fulfills his competitive ambition.
“it's one of those things where I don't have any competition anymore and when I get a chance to compete, it's almost as if like I was playing again and I miss that,” Smoltz said Thursday before his pro-am round at Sugarloaf. “I call games and it's kind of, you're in the competition battle when you're calling games trying to figure out what guys are doing, but this is, it won't always be like this. I got, after this year, a lot will change for me, I'm sure, moving forward. I don't know what it will be, but after this tournament, Monday hopefully qualify in the (U.S.) Senior Open, I've got a qualifier for Monday.
“So a lot of the calendar is determined by certain things that are opportunities I would never — and I've got to say that Fox and MLB Network have been unbelievable working with me because I'm sure it’s, I don't have a full schedule, but I have some wiggle room that I can work with the schedule to allow me to do certain things like this. I just, you know, they don't last forever. I'm going to be 54 on Saturday and I don't know how many more years I'll be able to do this, so I'm trying to take advantage of it.”
This week’s event is part of an emphasis to focus more on his golf career, which went on hiatus from PGA Tour Champions play for nearly a year amid the COVID-19 pandemic. He played in the March 2020 Cologuard Classic (tying for 71st with rounds of 74, 74 and 78) and didn’t play on the circuit again until the Feb. 2021 Cologuard Classic (tying for 67th with rounds of 77, 73 and 77).
In addition to the Monday qualifier for the U.S. Senior Open, he has golf tournaments coming up in Biloxi, Miss., and Iowa.
“I’m out of my element and I'm learning a lot about myself every time I play in one of these things and I think I'm at a point now where I know I can compete,” Smoltz said. “There's no doubt, I wouldn't be out here if I didn't think I could compete. … This is the first time I've had a week leading up to a tournament to actually kind of prepare for it. So that's pretty cool. We'll see what happens.”
Smoltz played in the last Mitsubishi Electric Classic in 2019 (the 2020 tournament was canceled by COVID-19) and opened up with an 80. He rallied with 74 and 73 in his final two rounds despite miserable weather.
He wound up tied for 61st at 11 over in the tournament, one of four he played in 2019 after his breakthrough appearance in the 2018 U.S. Senior Open, where he shot 85 and 77 and missed the cut.
After some recent work on his game with Jake Reeves (the nephew of former Atlanta Falcons head coach Dan Reeves), Smoltz feels ready for this year’s Mitsubishi Electric Classic. He also had to bounce back almost two months ago after a bout with COVID-19.
“Well, if you had asked me two weeks ago, I'd say I need to withdraw, but I got my first lesson a week ago, first one ever,” Smoltz said. “It was that off the rails, and it's really helped and the last week I started playing really good. But my schedule is what it is. I have a blast doing what I'm doing, but it's kind of hard to do both. This next three weeks are going to be no excuses if I don't get it done. My game's coming into shape.”
From his years in Atlanta, the TPC Sugarloaf course isn’t completely unfamiliar to him, which also brings some comfort.
“Yeah, I played it a few times,” Smoltz said. “The course is in unbelievable shape. Of course (Wednesday) got canceled for me because of the rain. (Thursday) will be kind of a bullpen session. I'm trying to figure out in competition how to approach like a pro-am, and I'm learning. Like I said, the guys out here on this tour have been so incredible to me when I'm afforded these opportunities, the exemption that I've been given.
“This tournament suits, this course suits my eye, but it definitely is all about those greens. They are so fast and that's what it's going to come down to. … This golf course, I'm always amazed at obviously how good these guys are because someone's gonna shoot 7 or 8 under every day, someone's gonna. I don't know if I have that in my game, but we'll see.”
The Champions Tour regulars and Smoltz have a mutual appreciation of the other’s talents. Other golfers have asked Smoltz for his autograph, not a surprise for a Hall of Famer, but the famous pitcher is equally impressed when he tees it up alongside golfers he has watched on TV for years.
“I feel like I'm just a little kid,” Smoltz said. “Like I'll never forget being with the Atlanta Braves and having an opportunity at that time, which was in 1993, I think, meeting my favorite team, the Detroit Pistons, walking in the locker room and they all knew my name, but they didn't realize I knew everything about them. So just the same thing here, like I know every one of these guys, I watch them, and they obviously have known my career. It's pretty cool.
“And I understand my purpose of being here. My purpose of being here is to bring certain attention to the tour. These guys do it for a living, I'm just kind of showing up when I'm afforded the opportunity and I'm not trying to pretend to be anything else. But I do want to have a great showing, there's no doubt about that. I'm disappointed if I don’t.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.