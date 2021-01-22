Braves legend and National Baseball Hall of Famer Hank Aaron died Friday, according to multiple media reports. He was 86.
Aaron was beloved on and off the baseball field, and treasured for more than being baseball’s home run king. His passing is part of a rough month for the Atlanta Braves organization, which also saw Hall of Fame pitchers Phil Niekro and Don Sutton, a longtime Atlanta broadcaster, pass away.
