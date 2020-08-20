Braves legend Hank Aaron was named Thursday as the 2020 recipient of the Musial Lifetime Achievement Award for Sportsmanship, which will be presented on the 100th anniversary of Stan Musial's birth.
The Lifetime Achievement Award recognizes an iconic sports figure who exemplifies sportsmanship and the qualities for which Musial was known. It is bestowed annually at the Musial Awards, a national event that celebrates the year’s greatest moments of sportsmanship and those in sports who embody class and character.
This year’s Musial Awards — presented by Maryville University — had been scheduled to take place at Stifel Theatre in St. Louis on Nov. 21, the exact date of Musial’s 100th birthday. However, due to the global pandemic, the live event will not occur. Instead, the show will go on in the form of a one-hour special that will air nationally on CBS on Saturday, Dec. 26.
The Musial Awards broadcast will feature the inspiring stories of its 2020 honorees. It will also celebrate Aaron, who was recognized because he personified excellence, humility and dignity throughout his life and Hall of Fame career. Like Musial, Aaron was a model of consistency and longevity with 25 All-Star Game selections. He hit .300 or better 14 times, reached 30 home runs 15 times, and won three Gold Glove Awards. His crowning moment of course came in 1974 when he surpassed Babe Ruth’s home run record of 714 — he finished his career with 755 homers while facing racist death threats and hate mail.
“Our dad had such deep respect and admiration for Hank, and it’s wonderful that their connection continues through this honor,” the Musial family said in a statement. “It means so much to us that Hank had been planning to come to St. Louis to personally accept the award. While we are saddened to miss that moment this year because of the pandemic, we do look forward to the opportunity at some point to convey our appreciation to Hank and express how much he meant to Dad.”
As this year’s recipient of the Musial Lifetime Achievement Award for Sportsmanship, Aaron joins a special group of honorees that includes Joe Torre (2014), Arnold Palmer (2015), Cal Ripken Jr. (2016), Jackie Joyner-Kersee (2017), Jim Thome (2018), and Bart Conner & Nadia Comaneci (2019).
