Jul 6, 2021; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Atlanta Braves starting pitcher Ian Anderson (36) delivers a pitch against the Pittsburgh Pirates during the first inning at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports
The Gwinnett Stripers, in conjunction with the Atlanta Braves, have announced that pitchers Ian Anderson and Huascar Ynoa are set to join the Stripers for Major League rehab assignments during the team’s current home series against Charlotte.
Anderson is scheduled to start on Thursday, while Ynoa is scheduled to start on Friday.
Anderson has been on the 10-day injured list since July 16 with right shoulder inflammation. The 23-year-old right-hander went 5-5 with a 3.56 ERA in 18 starts with Atlanta prior to the injury. Selected by the Braves in the first round (third overall) in 2016, Anderson is 8-7 with a 3.16 ERA in 24 career MLB starts, including 3-2 with a 1.95 ERA in six starts during his 2020 debut when he finished seventh in National League Rookie of the Year voting.
Ynoa has been on the injured list since May 17 with a fractured right hand, and was transferred to the 60-day injured list on May 31. The 23-year-old right-hander joins Gwinnett after making one rehab start with Advanced-A Rome on August 1. Prior to the injury, Ynoa went 4-2 with a 3.02 ERA in nine games (8 starts) with Atlanta. Acquired by the Braves via trade with the Minnesota Twins on July 24, 2017, Ynoa is 4-2 with a 4.54 ERA in 20 career MLB games (13 starts) since 2019.
Anderson and Ynoa join catcher Travis d’Arnaud, who has been on a Major League rehab assignment with Gwinnett since July 30.
