The Atlanta Braves are without their two primary catchers for Friday’s season opener at the New York Mets.
Both Travis d’Arnaud and Tyler Flowers did not make the trip after both showed symptoms of COVID-19. Both players tested negative for the coronavirus, Braves manager Brian Snitker said Friday.
He hopes both players, who are being held out as a precaution, just have “a bad cold.”
Alex Jackson and William Contreras are the next two catchers up for the Braves.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.