MLB: NLDS-St. Louis Cardinals at Atlanta Braves

Oct 3, 2019; Atlanta, GA, USA; Atlanta Braves first baseman Freddie Freeman (5) sticks out his tongue as he watches his single against the St. Louis Cardinals during the first inning of game one of the 2019 NLDS playoff baseball series at SunTrust Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

 Brett Davis

Atlanta Braves first baseman Freddie Freeman underwent arthroscopic right elbow surgery Wednesday in New York City, the club announced Friday morning. Dr. David Altchek performed the procedure.

Altchek explored and cleaned out the entire right elbow joint during the procedure, removing three fragmented loose bodies and cleaning up multiple bone spur formations that had developed in the first baseman’s right elbow. Freeman is expected to be ready for Spring Training next season.

Freeman, 30, hit .295 with a career-high 38 home runs and 121 RBIs over 158 games this season.