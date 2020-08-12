NEW YORK — The New York Yankees finished off a two-game sweep of the Braves on Wednesday, handing Atlanta its third straight loss.
The 6-3 victory followed a similar theme to the Braves’ previous two losses as they built another substantial, early deficit. A committee of relievers couldn’t hold off the Yankees, who scored six runs in the first five innings.
Starter Huascar Ynoa pitched the first inning, but didn’t make it out of the second inning after walking three in his brief outing. He also gave up a pair of second-inning home runs to Gary Sanchez and Clint Frazier.
Atlanta had taken a 2-0 lead in the top of the second on a two-run homer from Johan Camargo.
New York (12-6) got two runs in the fourth inning off Tyler Matzek and two more in the fifth off Josh Tomlin.
In the ninth, Travis d’Arnaud drove in Dansby Swanson, who had doubled, to close the margin to 6-3 with one out. A walk to Freddie Freeman put the tying run at the plate twice, but Marcell Ozuna lined out to center field and Adam Duvall grounded out to first base to end the game.
Atlanta (11-9) was led offensively by Swanson (3-for-5), Camargo (2-for-4) and Nick Markakis (2-for-4).
The Braves get Thursday off before a three-game weekend series at the Marlins begins Friday. The teams meet Friday at 7:10 p.m., Saturday at 6:10 p.m. and Sunday at 1:10 p.m.
