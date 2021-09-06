Sep 5, 2021; Denver, Colorado, USA; Atlanta Braves starting pitcher Charlie Morton (50) delivers a pitch in the sixth inning against the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports
The Atlanta Braves announced Monday the club has signed right-handed pitcher Charlie Morton to a one-year contract worth $20 million with a $20 million club option for 2023 that does not include a buyout.
Morton, 37, is 13-5 with a 3.47 ERA (61 ER/158.0 IP) in 28 games, all starts, this season for the Braves. The 6-foot-5, 215-pound native of Flemington, N.J., signed a one-year deal worth $15 million with the Braves this past offseason after helping the Tampa Bay Rays to the American League pennant in 2020.
Morton is among the National League leaders this season in wins (13, tied for fourth), innings pitched (158.0, eighth), strikeouts (185, tied for fifth), and ERA (3.47, 14th). He is looking to become just the second Braves pitcher in the last 12 years to strike out 200 in a season. RHP Mike Foltynewicz had 202 in 2018.
Originally drafted by Atlanta in the third round of the 2002 First-Year Player Draft out of Joel Barlow High School in Redding, CT, Morton made his major league debut with the Braves in 2008. He was dealt to Pittsburgh the following year in a trade for OF Nate McLouth, and spent seven seasons with the Pirates. He moved to Philadelphia for the 2016 season, before joining Houston in 2017. He then played two years with Tampa Bay starting in 2019.
Morton was an All-Star in 2018 and 2019, and won a World Series title in 2017 with the Astros. He finished third for the Cy Young Award in 2019 after going 16-6 and striking out a career-best 240.
Since 2017, Morton is 60-23 (.723) with a 3.37 ERA (264 ER/704.1 IP) in 125 games, all starts. His 60 wins are the fourth most in the baseball over this stretch, while his 831 strikeouts rank eighth.
