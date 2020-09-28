Do the Braves’ starting pitchers have enough for a playoff run?
That question begins to get answered Wednesday when No. 2 seed Atlanta kicks off the unique MLB playoffs, revamped because of the COVID-19 pandemic and a 60-game regular season schedule, with a home matchup against the seventh-seeded Cincinnati Reds. Game 1 in the best-of-three series is Wednesday at noon on ESPN with Game 2 Thursday and Game 3 Friday (if necessary). Times have not been set for the series’ final two games, also at Atlanta's Truist Park.
Game 1 is important to set the tone for the series with Atlanta ace Max Fried, cleared from a recent ankle injury, likely to take the mound for the Braves. The 26-year-old Fried (7-0 with a 2.25 ERA) figures to face the Reds’ Cy Young Award contender, Trevor Bauer (5-4, 1.73 ERA, 100 strikeouts in 73 innings) in the opener.
Beyond that, the Braves have two more young starters, Ian Anderson and Kyle Wright, on deck in a rotation that has been ravaged by injuries and struggles since the preseason. None of the injuries hurt worse than Mike Soroka’s torn Achilles tendon in his third start.
Anderson, 22, has shown the ability Atlanta saw in him as a first-round pick (third overall) in 2016. The right-hander is 3-2 with a 1.95 ERA in six starts, striking out 41 in 32 1/3 innings.
Wright, 25, was the Braves’ first-round draft choice (fifth overall) in 2017. The right-hander’s 2020 season has been way more up-and-down than Anderson’s year — he is 2-4 with a 5.21 ERA in eight starts — but has shown positive signs late in the season. He gave up three earned runs in a six-inning start Sept. 13 against the Nationals, pitched 6 1/3 innings Sept. 20 against the Mets without allowing an earned run and went 6 2/3 innings Sept. 25 against the Red Sox with two earned runs.
Should any of those starters falter, the Braves can turn to a stout bullpen from a group that includes Mark Melancon (2.78 ERA, 11 saves), Will Smith (4.50 ERA), Shane Greene (2.60 ERA), Chris Martin (1.00 ERA), A.J. Minter (0.83 ERA), Darren O’Day (1.10 ERA), Tyler Matzek (2.79 ERA), Grant Dayton (2.30 ERA) and Josh Tomlin (4.76 ERA, five starts).
Atlanta fans have confidence in the bullpen, as well as a high-powered offense.
Freddie Freeman put up an MVP-caliber regular season with a .341 batting, 13 home runs, 53 RBIs and 45 walks (for team bests of .462 on-base percentage, .650 slugging percentage and 1.102 OPS). His 23 doubles also lead the team.
First-year Brave Marcell Ozuna has brought the power with a team-high 18 home runs and 56 RBIs, along with a .338 batting average. Ronald Acuña Jr., despite wrist soreness issues, hit .250 with 14 home runs and 29 RBIs.
Catcher Travis d’Arnaud, also a new Brave, is hitting .321 with nine homers and 34 RBIs. Adam Duvall (.237, 16 HRs, 33 RBIs), Dansby Swanson (.274, 10 HRs, 35 RBIs) an Ozzie Albies (.271, 6 HRs, 19 RBIs) also are potent hitters.
With the revised postseason format, the Braves-Reds winner faces the winner of the series between the No. 3 Chicago Cubs and No. 6 Miami Marlins in Houston. The winner of the division-round series heads to Arlington, Texas, for the National League Championship Series against the winner of the opposite bracket, headlined by the No. 1 seed, the Los Angeles Dodgers.
