Atlanta Braves shortstop Dansby Swanson and Tampa Bay Rays outfielder Austin Meadows are among the athletes hosting free interactive classes for kids this week through ProCamps.
Swanson’s session is Wednesday at 11 a.m. via live stream at Facebook.com/ProCamps. It will be followed by a camp from Meadows, a Grayson grad, at 1 p.m. Wednesday at the same link.
