ATLANTA — Josh Tomlin gave the Braves a solid start and left with the lead, but it wasn’t enough Tuesday night at Truist Park.
The Washington Nationals scored four runs in the fifth off Tyler Matzek and took an 8-5 victory on the heels of a stunning loss Monday night, when the Braves rallied for a win with four, ninth-inning runs.
Washington finished with 17 hits and Atlanta ended up with 14.
Tomlin, now with a season ERA of 2.35, gave up two earned runs in four innings and held onto a 5-2 lead before handing it over to the rest of Atlanta’s bullpen. Matzek got roughed up in the fifth when he allowed six hits and put Atlanta (14-11) in a 6-5 hole.
Washington (9-12) tacked on a single run against both Shane Green and Mark Melancon in the final two innings.
Atlanta got its first run on an RBI double from Travis d’Arnaud in the first inning. After losing the lead briefly, the Braves went back ahead 3-2 on Austin Riley’s two-run single. A two-run home run from Freddie Freeman in the fourth inning pushed the advantage to 5-2.
Ender Inciarte went 3-for-3 with a walk for the Braves, Adam Duvall was 2-for-4 with a walk, Freeman was 2-for-4 with a walk and Marcell Ozuna and Dansby Swanson each went 2-for-5. Swanson boosted his average up to .303.
