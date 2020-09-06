ATLANTA — The Braves’ normally steady bullpen was outdone by the Washington Nationals’ relievers Saturday night a 10-4 loss.
Four Nationals relievers held Atlanta scoreless the final 5 1/3 innings, while the Braves couldn’t hold a 4-3 lead for starter Max Fried. Tyler Matzek gave up the lead with two runs in the sixth inning and Chad Sobotka was tagged for five earned runs in the ninth.
Fried gave up five hits and three earned runs in his five innings. He struck out four and walked three.
Ronald Acuña Jr. hit his Braves record 18th career lead off home run, while Travis d’Arnaud had a two-run homer and Adam Duvall had a solo shot. Duvall and d’Arnaud each went 2-for-4 and were the only Braves with multiple hits.
Washington improved to 14-24 and the Braves fell to 23-16.
Atlanta first baseman Freddie Freeman's 18-game hitting streak ended as he went 0-for-3.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.