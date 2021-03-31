The defending National League East champion Atlanta Braves released details Wednesday on what’s new at Truist Park and The Battery Atlanta ahead of the 2021 MLB season.
The enhancements include mobile food and beverage ordering to newly redesigned hospitality spaces around the park as fans return after a fan-free 2020 season during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We are excited to open up the ballpark and have our fans welcome the team back to Truist Park,” said Derek Schiller, Braves president and CEO. “We know how much our fans have missed coming to the games and we know our players have missed the fans cheering them on, so we are ready to open our doors to offer an exceptional, family-friendly experience in a safe environment.”
An overview of what’s new at Truist Park and The Battery Atlanta this season:
Cashless Venue: The Atlanta Braves converted Truist Park to a stadium-wide cashless transactional venue for the 2021 season to help improve fan experience by maximizing efficiency during the point of sale for food, beverage and merchandise items and to help create less touchpoints.
Payments accepted at retail and concessions locations include all major credit cards, debit cards, mobile barcodes, Braves gift cards and contactless payments, such as Apple Pay and Google Pay.
For fans without electronic forms of payment, cash can be exchanged for gift cards at four kiosks locations throughout the ballpark. Truist Park’s parking operations will also be cash-free.
Mobile Food Ordering: Fans won’t miss a moment of the game this season with the new mobile concession ordering located in the MLB Ballpark app. Fans can order food, snacks and drinks from their seat and pay in the app to skip the line.
Mobile ordering pickup locations include: 1871 Grille at section 113, Ballpark Classics at section 135, Taco Factory at section 151, The Slice at section 160, 1871 Grille and Ballpark Classics at section 312, The Slice and 1871 Grille at section 343, INFINITI Club Grille and INFINITI Club Tables
Increased cleaning and sanitization: The Braves will continuously clean, sanitize and disinfect high touch surfaces and replenish sanitizer and disinfectant soap during each game. The stadium will be disinfected before after each game using a clinical hospital grade cleaning procedure featuring electromagnetic disinfectant. 200 hand sanitizer stations will be located throughout the ballpark for guest and staff use.
Air filtration system: The Braves have advanced air filtration systems in each of the club areas and in all indoor spaces.
Socially Distanced Seating: In order to maximize social distancing between fans, tickets are sold in pods of primarily two and four fans with a total stadium capacity of 33% to begin the 2021 season. Fans are encouraged to remain socially distanced from other individuals not in their group while on the concourses or in line at Truist Park.
Masks: Fans are required to wear a mask at Truist Park, except when actively eating or drinking in their ticketed seat.
Bag Policy: To coincide with Major League Baseball security 2021 guidelines, bags are now prohibited inside Truist Park, with the exceptions listed below. This policy change allows enhanced security for the safety of our fans, while reducing touch points.
Permitted Bags that do not exceed 16 inches x 16 inches x 8 inches: Medical bags, diaper bags, accompanied by infant(s), small, single compartment clutch handheld purses no larger than 5 x 9 inches
Prohibited Bags: All bags (including tote, drawstring, messenger-style), purses, backpacks, and/or soft-sided coolers (clear or otherwise).
Bag Check: A mobile locker bag storage unit is available for guests who arrive with oversized bags for $10 on a first come, first served basis. The mobile locker unit will be located outside the Third Base Gate, two hours prior to game start time until one hour after last out.
Group and hospitality space renovations: The Braves unveiled three newly redesigned premium and group hospitality spaces including Harrah’s Cherokee Casinos Back Porch, INFINITI Club, and Sugarlands Distilling Company at Chipper Jones’ Hot Corner.
Harrah’s Cherokee Casinos Back Porch, the laid-back space with a covered private patio is located in center field just below BravesVision. The area includes a mix of lounge seating, four person and "highboy" tables.
INFINITI Club, Truist Park’s largest indoor event space, located on the Terrace Level, features a newly designed, modern interior. Guests will have access to Mr. B’s Bourbon Bar, INFINITI Club Grille and the new Home Plate Market Grab and Go to purchase food and beverage. Mr. B’s Bourbon Bar, named after Bill Bartholomay, the man who brought the Braves to Atlanta, features 150 different types of bourbon – a nod to the team’s 150th Anniversary.
Sugarlands Distilling Company at Chipper’s Corner, this climate-controlled space is located on the field level with double doors which provide direct access to the warning track in left field behind third base, where Chipper made history for the Braves.
Braves Clubhouse Store renovations: The Braves Clubhouse Store will open a pop-up shop located outside of Right Field Gate that will remain open to fans in the Battery Atlanta during game days.
Honoring Braves Legends: The Braves will continue to honor the Henry Aaron by painting his iconic number 44 on the field at Truist Park throughout the 2021 season.
In addition, number 44 and 35 will be embroidered on all on-field caps in honor of Braves legends, Hank Aaron and Phil Niekro.
The Braves will also honor Hall of Famer and longtime Braves broadcaster, Don Sutton, former Braves owner Bill Bartholomay, Phil Niekro, and Hank Aaron on Opening Day at Truist Park with a pre-game ceremony and a bag pipe tribute.
150th Anniversary: The Braves will celebrate their 150-year history in baseball throughout the 2021 season, starting with an Opening Day on-field presentation, and a commemorative patch of the 150th anniversary logo which will be added to each jersey during the season. To complement the sleeve patch, a special patch that includes a nod to Boston, Milwaukee and Atlanta, the three cities the Braves have called home, will be added to all on-field caps.
Terrapin ATL Brew lab, located in The Battery Atlanta, will brew Pastime Pale Ale, a specially 150th Anniversary pale-ale style beer in honor of the Braves’ milestone. Pastime Pale Ale will be available at Truist Park starting Opening Day.
Additional merchandise including the Braves commemorative book, “150 Years of Braves Baseball,” t-shirts, caps, and pennants are available for purchase at the Braves Clubhouse Store.
WIFI 6: Truist Park has upgraded their stadium with even faster WiFi speeds from Xfinity's WiFi 6 and 5G from your wireless carrier throughout Truist Park and the entire The Battery Atlanta.
2021 All-Star Week at Truist Park: The Atlanta Braves will host the 2021 All-Star Game Presented by Mastercard and accompanying All-Star Week events July 11 – 13. This marks the third time that Atlanta will host the All-Star Game and it will be the first at Truist Park, the Club’s home since 2017.
Sirius XM All-Star Futures Game – Sunday, July 11
MLB All-Star Celebrity Softball Game – Sunday, July 11
MLB Draft – Sunday July 11 through Tuesday July 13
T-Mobile Home Run Derby – Monday, July 12
The 91st All-Star Game presented by MasterCard will be broadcast live on FOX on Tuesday, July 13
More food options: Delaware North, the official food and beverage partner of the Atlanta Braves at Truist Park, Delaware will be serving a concessions menu featuring traditional stadium favorites: Popcorn, Hot Dogs, Double Cheeseburger baskets with fries, Conecuh Sausage, Stadium-smoked Brisket Tatchos, French Fries, Chicken Tenders with Fries and Nachos. Packaged snacks and beverages are also available at our market-style locations.
Snacking Safely: To protect fans purchasing food on game day, the Braves and Delaware North have added plexiglass and sneeze guards at points of sale, eliminated condiment stands. Buffets will have attendants to serve food and touchless utensil dispensers have been installed around the ballpark. All these enhancements and more are following Delaware North’s comprehensive Play It Safe | Commitment to Care program.
Terrapin Taproom Tuesdays Ticket Package: Starting in May, for only $70 a ticket, fans will receive three 12 oz beers, a delicious dinner of Fox Brothers BBQ favorites and end the night with a ticket in the Diamond Corner to watch the Braves battle it out on the field. This is over an $80 value.
New Entertainment and restaurant options at The Battery Atlanta: New additions to The Battery Atlanta since the season ended in October include:
• ASW Distillery, Georgia's largest production distillery, offers an extensive cocktail menu including booze-soaked slushies, spirits tastings of their core offerings, and the introduction of their brand new Bustletown Vodka, distilled on-site at The Battery Atlanta.
• Fat Tuesday’s, a daiquiri bar that serves fan-favorite frozen specialty drinks including flavors like New Orleans Hurricane, Pina Colada, Margarita, and other customizable flavored frozen concoctions served in souvenir cups.
• Jeni’s Splendid Ice Creams, an artisan ice cream company that serves ice cream with a uniquely smooth texture, buttercream body, bright flavor and clean finish.
• Park Bench, a well-known piano bar and live music hot-spot with live music and daily interactive dueling piano shows.
• Silver Spot, a sophisticated movie theater experience featuring in-theatre dining, and a bar and lounge. (Coming Soon)
• Savi Provisions, a neighborhood destination that sells locally-sourced gourmet and organic foods, healthy meals, fine wines and spirits. (Coming Soon)
• 26 Thai Kitchen located inside PH’EAST, The Far East Food Hall, an Asian style food-hall offering meals to savor or quick snacks before the game.
