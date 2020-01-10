MLB: Philadelphia Phillies at Atlanta Braves

Jun 14, 2019; Atlanta, GA, USA; Atlanta Braves shortstop Dansby Swanson (7) in the field against the Philadelphia Phillies in the second inning at SunTrust Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

 Brett Davis

The Atlanta Braves announced Friday the organization has agreed to terms with six players who were eligible for salary arbitration on one-year, non-guaranteed contracts for the 2020 season.

The Braves agreed to terms with pitchers LHP Grant Dayton ($655,000), RHP Luke Jackson ($1.825 million), and RHP Mike Foltynewicz ($6.425 million), infielders Johan Camargo ($1.7 million) and Dansby Swanson ($3.15 million), and outfielder Adam Duvall ($3.25 million).

