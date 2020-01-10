The Atlanta Braves announced Friday the organization has agreed to terms with six players who were eligible for salary arbitration on one-year, non-guaranteed contracts for the 2020 season.
The Braves agreed to terms with pitchers LHP Grant Dayton ($655,000), RHP Luke Jackson ($1.825 million), and RHP Mike Foltynewicz ($6.425 million), infielders Johan Camargo ($1.7 million) and Dansby Swanson ($3.15 million), and outfielder Adam Duvall ($3.25 million).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.