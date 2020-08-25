The Atlanta Braves made a pair of noteworthy moves Tuesday ahead of a home series with the New York Yankees.
The club promoted promising young pitcher Ian Anderson, who will get the start in tonight’s matchup with the Yankees. It also activated Ronald Acuña Jr. from the 10-day injury list to give the lineup a boost. Acuña hasn’t played since Aug. 10 because of wrist inflammation.
In corresponding moves, the team optioned pitcher Touki Toussaint and catcher Alex Jackson to the Braves’ alternate training site in Gwinnett.
Anderson, who will wear No. 48, was the third overall pick in the 2016 MLB Draft. He went 7-5 with a 3.38 ERA in 2019, when he split time with Triple-A Gwinnett and Double-A Mississippi. He struck out 172 batters in 135 2/3 innings last season.
The 22-year-old is considered the Braves’ top pitching prospect.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.