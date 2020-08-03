ATLANTA — The Braves lost more than just a game and their five-game winning streak Monday night.
Ace pitcher Mike Soroka tore the Achilles tendon in his right leg during the third inning of Atlanta’s 7-2 loss to the visiting New York Mets. The right-hander’s lower right leg gave out when he pushed off the mound to cover a ground ball to first base. He was helped from the field by manager Brian Snitker and medical staff, but wasn’t able to put weight on his right foot.
Snitker confirmed the Achilles tear following the game.
Soroka gave up four earned runs — thanks to four walks and three Mets hits — in 2 1/3 innings. Reliever Chris Rusin have up three more earned runs, six hits and three walks in 3 1/3 innings.
In the middle of the fifth inning, Atlanta (7-4) trailed 7-0 in what became its first home loss of 2020.
The Braves got their only runs in the bottom of the fifth. Travis d’Arnaud led off the inning with a 411-foot home run off the Mets’ Jacob deGrom, and Ronald Acuna Jr. had an RBI single later in the inning to score Ender Inciarte. Inciarte walked and stole second base to set up Acuna.
Acuna went 2-for-4 and upped his average slightly to .222, and d’Arnaud also was 2-for-4 — he is hitting .400.
