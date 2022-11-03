The Battle of Snellville doesn’t mean anything in the Region 4-AAAAAAA standings — Brookwood is locked into the No. 2 seed with a state playoff game at home next week, and South Gwinnett has been eliminated from postseason contention — but bragging rights mean a lot to both sides. The Broncos want to take momentum into the playoffs, while South would like to win its season finale.
Brookwood has won four of its past five games, including a big one last Friday, 41-33 over rival Parkview. The offensive line had a stellar night as the group of Correy Mays, Caden Francois, Daniel Smith, Secrea Algie and Taylor Smith graded a combined 87 percent and didn’t allow a sack. The group paved the way for 241 rushing yards.
Dylan Lonergan was 9 of 16 passing for 173 yards and three TDs, along with 12 rushes for 89 yards, and Jumal Prothro had two TDs. Bryce Dopson added two catches for 89 yards and a TD.
Malcolm McCain had 16 tackles (one for loss) and one QB pressure and Cali Gober had 16 tackles (three for losses) to lead the Broncos’ defense last week. Kaleb Neal (11 tackles, one pass breakup), Shaman Lewis (10 tackles, one pass breakup) and Josh Verissimo (three tackles, 66-yard fumble return TD) also stood out on that side of the ball.
After starting the season 4-0, South has lost five straight games. The past two games were close, falling 28-27 to Archer and 24-14 to Newton.
In the Newton game, Caleb Collins (seven tackles), Ike Eneude (seven tackles, one for loss) and William Embry (10 tackles, three for losses) stood out on defense. Noah Sheffield, who stepped in after quarterback Nate Miller was injured in the first quarter, was 7 of 17 passing for 75 yards and a TD. Anthony Carter was a playmaker with five catches for 53 yards and a 32-yard kickoff return.
