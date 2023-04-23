BUFORD — Brady Zopf pitched a complete game in Game 2 as Peachtree Ridge defeated Region 8-AAAAAAA champion Buford 8-3 Saturday, salvaging a split of their Class AAAAAAA state baseball first-round series.
Buford won the opening game 10-0.
BUFORD — Brady Zopf pitched a complete game in Game 2 as Peachtree Ridge defeated Region 8-AAAAAAA champion Buford 8-3 Saturday, salvaging a split of their Class AAAAAAA state baseball first-round series.
Buford won the opening game 10-0.
The teams will play a decisive Game 3 on Monday at Buford. Game time is 5:55 p.m.
Zopf struck out five and gave up three runs and four hits in Game 2 to keep the Lions’ season alive. He was backed up by offense from Trey Majette (2-for-3, run, RBI), Josh Brown (1-for-3, walk, run, RBI, stolen base), Anthony Manbeck (2-for-4, two RBIs, run, two stolen bases) and Brandon Sunwoo (3-for-3, double, RBI, run).
Buford’s top hitters in Game 2 were Cannon Goldin (1-for-3, home run), Jayden Clark (1-for-3, triple, RBI, run), Ayden Lockett (1-for-3, double, run) and Nate Taylor (1-for-3, double). Davis Church (3-2) struck out six in 4 1/3 innings, allowing three runs on six hits.
The Wolves (18-13) rolled through Peachtree Ridge in Game 1 thanks in large part to the hitting of Goldin and Brandon Taliaferro. Goldin went 4-for-5 with his first varsity home run, a double, two RBIs and two runs, and Taliaferro was 3-for-4 with two doubles, three runs and an RBI that ended the opener in six innings in walk-off fashion.
Taylor (1-for-3, home run, two RBIs, two runs) and Blake Russell (two RBIs, single, stolen base) also contributed at the plate. Taylor’s homer was his fifth of the season.
The offense was more than enough for pitcher Damian Brown (4-3), who struck out nine in six innings of one-hit ball.
Liam Bestermann (3 2/3 innings, four strikeouts, six hits, five earned runs) and Eric Fountain (two innings, two strikeouts) pitched for Peachtree Ridge in Game 1.
Family Promise of Gwinnett held its annual Bed Races on Saturday, with teams racing around the Lawrenceville Square on beds designed with wheels and the ability to steer. Click for more.PHOTOS: Scenes from the 2023 Family Promise Bed Races
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
It is finally starting to feel like spring with sunshine and warm temperatures! Choose your favorite outdoor past time! If you opt for "other," comment below with how you are basking in the sun!
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.