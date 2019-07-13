SUWANEE — In its third year, Bradley Roby's one-day football camp continues to draw big numbers.
The Peachtree Ridge grad is a marquee player with a Super Bowl ring to his credit after just five seasons in the NFL.
Not surprisingly, when the whole group finished warm-ups and was broken down into positions, there were a fair number running over to the cornerback area. Roby starred in the secondary first for the Lions and then at Ohio State before being drafted by the Denver Broncos in 2014 and spending five seasons a mile high.
When he was growing up in Suwanee, there wasn't an opportunity like the Bradley Roby and Friends NFL Skills Camp.
“That why I like to do it, just for the kids,” Roby said. “Meet them and talk to them and get them right.”
The kids, age 9 to 17, get an education from Roby and a fleet of area coaches who are happy to help with the next generation.
“I didn't bring too many pro guys, just Kevin Minter from the Buccaneers and Eli Apple from the Saints,” Roby said. “I just really wanted it to be me and have my family friends come. They always show up for me.”
The skills learned are important, but so is having the right mental approach to the game.
“Mindset is everything,” Roby said. “We just really want to get out here and touch the kids, talk to them and have a day where we can compete and have all type of fun events. It's good to just reconnect with the community that I came from.”
Gwinnett is fertile football ground and Roby's camp helps perpetuate that cycle.
“Guys coming back like me and having camps, putting on for the kids, it's great for sure,” he said.
The day was a small break in his own training schedule as Roby gets ready for his first season with the Houston Texans.
“It's worth it,” Roby said. “(This summer) is a little different, but it's all good. It's part of life — change. OTAs were good. Very competitive. Got some good work done.”