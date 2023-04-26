LAWRENCEVILLE — Braden Shewmake restored the power in the Gwinnett offense at Coolray Field on Wednesday night, launching a solo home run in the fifth inning that made the difference in the Stripers' 2-1 victory over the Buffalo Bisons.

Beginning a rehab assignment for Atlanta, 2022 National league Rookie of the Year Michael Harris II singled and stole a base in his Triple-A debut.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.