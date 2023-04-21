PAPILLION, Neb. — Allan Winans turned in six, one-run innings, and five different Gwinnett batters drove in a run as the Stripers ran their winning streak to four with a 7-3 victory over the Omaha Storm Chasers on a chilly Friday evening at Werner Park.
Braden Shewmake went 3-for-5 with a solo home run, finishing a triple shy of the cycle.
Gwinnett (6-12) snapped a 1-1 tie with three runs in the sixth inning off lefty Evan Sisk (L, 0-1). A key error by Omaha shortstop Angelo Castellano pushed Luke Waddell across for a 2-1 lead. Charlie Culberson followed with a sacrifice fly and Joshua Fuentes added an RBI double to make it 4-1. An RBI double by Waddell and RBI single by Yolmer Sanchez raised the advantage to 6-1 in the seventh. In the ninth, Shewmake homered (3) for the second consecutive game to make it 7-2.
Winans (W, 1-2) struck out six while allowing one run on three hits over 6.0 innings in his first quality start of the year. Shewmake (3-for-5, double, homer, RBI) and Sanchez (3-for-5, double, RBI) each had multi-hit games for Gwinnett. For Omaha (7-10), C.J. Alexander went 2-for-4 with a double, solo homer (4) and one RBI.
Winans’ win was the first of his Triple-A career, coming in his eighth career appearance for Gwinnett. Forrest Wall extended his on-base streak to 12 games, going 1-for-4 with a walk, run, and his team-leading ninth stolen base. The Stripers have outscored the Storm Chasers 26-9 over the first four games, securing their first series win of 2023.
Gwinnett and Omaha play again Saturday at 3:05 p.m. at Werner Park. Left-hander Dylan Dodd (0-0, 0.00 ERA) will start for the Stripers vs. lefty Drew Parrish (1-0, 2.70 ERA) for the Storm Chasers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.