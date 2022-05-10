DURHAM, N.C. — Braden Shewmake went 4-for-4 with two walks and four runs, and reigning International League Player of the Week Chadwick Tromp went 2-for-5 with a home run and four RBIs as the Gwinnett Stripers defeated the Durham Bulls 8-4 on Tuesday night at Durham Bulls Athletic Park.
Tromp’s towering blast (6) to left-center in the first inning and RBI single in the third helped the Stripers (16-15) open a 3-0 lead. Josh Lowe answered with a game-tying three-run home run (3) off Touki Toussaint in the bottom of the third. Gwinnett took the lead for good at 4-3 on Preston Tucker’s RBI single scoring Shewmake in the fifth, then added four more runs to make it 8-3.
Shewmake doubled twice in his four-hit effort and tied Gwinnett’s single-game record for runs scored (4). Tromp led all hitters with four RBIs. Tucker (3-for-5, double, 2 RBIs) and Pat Valaika (3-for-5, double, RBI) also had three-hit nights. Delino DeShields Jr. went 2-for-2 with three walks and two stolen bases. Nolan Kingham (W, 1-0) retired all six batters faced over two innings for the win in relief.
With the win, Gwinnett snapped a seven-game losing streak to Durham and a nine-game losing streak at Durham Bulls Athletic Park. Tromp’s first-inning homer gives him an 11-game hitting streak (.405, 17-for-42 since April 24), Gwinnett franchise-record nine-game RBI streak (19 RBIs since April 28) and seven-game extra-base hits streak (9 XBH since May 1). All three streaks lead the IL.
Gwinnett plays Durham again Wednesday at 6:35 p.m. at Durham Bulls Athletic Park. Left-hander Tucker Davidson (0-1, 5.06 ERA) will start for the Stripers vs. right-hander Tommy Romero (0-1, 1.72 ERA) for the Bulls.
