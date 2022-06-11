LILBURN — David Hronek made quite the splash when he burst upon Gwinnett County’s high school tennis scene as a freshman in 2021.
Posting a 22-1 overall record at No. 1 singles, including taking down such notable opponents as Super Six selections Jake Cranor of Lanier and Nico Warner of Greater Atlanta Christian, will definitely raise a few eyebrows.
And even the one loss he had to last year’s county Player of the Year Andre Izadi of Mill Creek came after he began showing the first symptoms of COVID-19.
While the now Parkview sophomore set the bar extremely high for his second high school season, he cleared that bar with plenty of room to spare.
And the main reason for his success this spring, Hronek says, is the confidence he built up last year despite having gone from being an upstart to being a player opponents most aspire to knock off.
“Yeah, I felt more confident, especially (compared to) going into my first high school matches (last year),” the 2022 Daily Post Boys Player of the Year said. “High school is weird because there are a few good players. … (But) I felt confident and whenever I got out there, I played my best tennis.
“It’s weird because now, people are getting prepared for me. My freshman year, I was ready to play the top players. My coaches would always tell me, ‘You’re playing someone good this time.’ So I got ready, got all warmed up. Now I have a target on my back, so it’s a weird feeling, but I’m getting used to it. It’s because of a high school (tennis) concept. Tournaments are different.”
Hronek responded to the different atmosphere on the court better than even Parkview head coach Cherrie Broome and community coach Doug Bowie could’ve imagined, finishing a perfect 18-0 record as a key component in the Panthers’ runner-up finish in Region 8-AAAAAAA and trip to the second round of the state playoffs.
And the confidence he mentioned was evident to Broome, as well as an added year of maturity, in playing the biggest factor in Hronek’s continuing development.
“He went into each and every match that we played this year with confidence of ‘I’m going to win this match,’” Broome said. ‘(It’s) not a cockiness so much as that ‘I trained so hard this year and I know that my skill level is up to the level of just beating anybody and everybody that I play.’
“It was really a delight to watch him play. You could tell he was more free. You could tell the confidence was there.”
As confident and pleased with this season’s results were to Hronek, he is hardly satisfied.
After backing off his USTA tournament schedule last year, he is stepping up his schedule this summer to help raise his state ranking with a goal for not only helping out the team at Parkview, but helping his chances to play in college and perhaps beyond.
He’s off to a good start, having won a Level 6 tournament at the Hudlow Tennis Center in Norcross earlier this month.
But as Hronek is quick to point out, there are always areas he can get better in with his game.
“I want to get my ranking back up,” Hronek said. ‘My ranking in Georgia right now, I think it’s about 100. … So I need to work this summer. I probably can get (into) the top 30, around there, and then I’ll just keep working (toward) my (junior and) senior year(s).
“I want to work on my serve. There’s always more to improve on my serve. There’s more target practice. It could always be better.”
It is that work ethic, as much as the talent, which Bowie believes sets Hronek apart.
“He’s worked hard,” Bowie said. “He’s gotten better. He still practices hard, and he’s got great leadership skills because he comes up here and helps the (other) kids. He teaches a little bit and stays after (practice) and helps some of the (junior varsity) guys who don’t really have the skills (yet) and says, ‘Listen, just try this and it’ll work better.’ He’s really a good kid.”
Both Broome and Bowie are both in agreement that Hronek has already placed himself in the conversations of the best boys players in Parkview history through only his first two years of high school tennis.
That’s quite an endorsement considering the quality of several individuals who have taken the court for the Panthers over the years.
“He’s a great player. Incredible talent,” Bowie said. ‘He’s one of the better players (in Parkview history). We’ve had a couple of really good ones to come out of Parkview like (Thomas) Cook, my son Dustin Bowie, Brandon Lee was great, but (Hronek) is probably the best freshmen I’ve had.
“I think he’ll probably set (a school) record. I keep (win) percentage. Cook was like 93 or 94%. I think he lost three matches his whole career at Parkview. My son was at about 91%. He lost maybe six matches. But I think David won’t lose any (more) matches. He and Thomas Cook are probably the best players to ever come out of Parkview.”
Broome agrees, and like Bowie, is convinced that as high as Hronek continues the bar for himself, his ceiling as a player is even higher.
“I feel like David’s got a lot more physical growing to do,” Broome said. “This year, he really took the weight room and weight training (physical education) class, and really liked that aspect of training.
“I’ve been at Parkview 19 years now, … and we’ve had some really good players, but none with the ability like David to just pick apart the opponent’s game and do what’s necessary to win a match. He’s just going to get bigger and better.”
