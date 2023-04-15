One of Gwinnett’s best has been limited to a spectator role at the Gwinnett County Swimming and Diving Championships the past four years.
While his SwimAtlanta teammates talked frequently about the excitement of the county meet — which features only Gwinnett County Public Schools — Buford’s Ben Irwin was left out.
“I wanted to be there because it looks like so much fun,” the senior said. “I went to the final session and watched all the guys compete. I would love to be able to compete in that meet. You can’t do what you didn’t. But it looked like a fun meet for certain.”
North Gwinnett senior Tristan DenBrok, Irwin’s SwimAtlanta teammate, knows Irwin would have enjoyed the county meet.
“(Irwin) definitely does (miss out),” DenBrok said. “If he was there, it wouldn’t change the team standings too much because Buford isn’t a powerhouse team, but Ben would definitely rip it up. He would win both his events. He’s the fastest guy in the state in those. On the relays, he would throw down really fast splits.”
DenBrok is the state’s fastest in his events, too. When those two — the Daily Post’s Boys Swimmers of the Year — competed in the same meet at the season-ending Class AAAAAAA state championships at Georgia Tech, they both put on a show.
Irwin capped his final season, and first competing in AAAAAAA, with state titles in the 100-yard butterfly (46.94 seconds) and in the 100 backstroke (46.91). He broke the state record in the 100 fly, and posted a pair of automatic All-American times.
Meanwhile, DenBrok swept state championship in his specialty, winning the 200 freestyle in 1:37.48 and the 500 freestyle in 4:20.75, both automatic All-American times. He also won state in both of those events as a junior, earning the 2021-22 Daily Post Boys Swimmer of the Year honor. He has been the county champion in the two distance free races the past two seasons.
“I was excited that Tristan was the pick for the State Swimmer of the Year. The coaches around the state voting for Tristan confirmed what we at North know about Tristan and his talents,” North coach Paul Callis said. “It was hard to ignore him going 4-for-4 in gold medals at this year's state meet, which included two relay wins. And you know relays aren't supposed to be a factor when it comes to the SOTY award, but I think in Tristan's case it really showed his growth as an overall dominant swimmer. And to me it also showed his growth as a team player in a sport that can easily just be about the individual.
“He went from being this kind of quiet, awkward underclassman who didn't earn or really deserve a relay spot and he turned into one of our most vocal leaders that would inspire and challenge his teammates. So when he stands up and anchors the 200 medley and the 400 free relays to state titles this year I was blown away. It was more than just his relay splits. It was his 'buy in' to his teammates to get that done. And that is what makes Tristan a special athlete.”
While North finished second at state in the team standings by a narrow margin, DenBrok was still happy with the team’s performance, and with his high school career.
“High school swimming was definitely a lot of fun,” he said. “That’s always the main goal. … We lost by seven points, which was pretty frustrating, but now that it’s all over, it was a lot of fun. A great group of guys. The team was great. The coaches were great. I just appreciate it now that it’s over.”
The success at the high school level didn’t surprise Irwin, DenBrok’s SwimAtlanta Select teammate.
“I think he’s really got that grit, from practice to racing,” Irwin said of DenBrok. “He’s into it. He’s really devoted to what he does. When he wants to race someone, he’s going to give it his all. I rarely see anyone try harder than him when he wants to.”
With high school swimming done, DenBrok turns his attention to swimming in college for in-state Georgia. He knows a number of the Bulldogs, including distance free All-American Jake Magahey, a Mill Creek grad.
“After I went on my visit there, met the team and met the coaches and just saw how they operate and all the things they do and what they have available to them, I knew I wanted to go there,” said DenBrok, a 3.9 GPA student who plans to major in business or finance. “It was a pretty easy decision to make. I had already wanted to go there before (my visit). … I look forward to training with all those guys. They’ll push me a lot.”
While DenBrok starred in the distance races this season, Irwin made a substantial mark of his own with his pair of state titles, most notably his state record performance in the 100 fly. He didn’t realize how close he was to the record until after his state prelims swim when his father, a Buford assistant and former Clemson swimmer, told him.
“i was super stoked to get that one,” Irwin said. “To come out of my high school career with a state record, that was really special, especially a record from (Olympic gold medalist) Gunnar Bentz. It’s special record. I’m very honored to achieve that one.”
Irwin also powered a milestone effort for the still growing Buford program as its 200 free relay (seventh) and 200 medley relay (eighth) both scored at state for the first time. The state showing didn't surprise DenBrok, who sees it daily in club practices.
“He has really good underwaters,” DenBrok said of Irwin. “Especially in training in the pool, I get a different view on it because I can see underwater from the side. He’s so explosive. No one else on the team has underwaters like him. At meets, he just steps up. He’s really good at stepping up and racing. He always has a good mentality at meets, so I respect that.”
This year’s state meet came on the heels of a junior season that saw Irwin win state in the 100 back and take second in the 100 fly. He holds seven individual (everything but the breaststroke) and all three relay records at Buford.
“Benjamin in one of the most impressive student-athletes I have had the privilege of coaching,” Buford coach Kali Dasher said. “He is extremely talented in the water. Throughout the season he qualified for state in all eight individual events. He is a three-time All-American in the 100 backstroke, and a two-time all-American in the 50 free and 100 butterfly. At state this season, he had the fastest 50 free time at state (individual and relay start) with a time of 20.20 from a flat start and as well as winning his two individual events, the 100 butterfly and was back-to-back state champion in the 100 backstroke. In the 100 butterfly he broke the nine-year GHSA record, which was held by two-time Olympian Gunnar Bentz.”
It was a rewarding finish to his high school career, which he not only shared with his father as a coach, but previously with his older sister Caroline, now a sophomore swimmer at the U.S. Naval Academy. Over the past four years, he saw tremendous growth within the Buford program.
“When I came into the program, we maybe had 20 swimmers,” Irwin said. “Now we’re up to 45-plus swimmers, so the team’s really growing. It’s neat to watch that happen as more people get into the sport and it grows.”
Like DenBrok, Irwin had great options in college swimming. He committed to Georgia Tech in January of 2022 before reversing course and choosing to follow his sister to the Naval Academy. The 3.96 GPA student plans to major in mechanical engineering or aerospace engineering with a goal of working on jets in the future.
He knows exactly what to expect from Academy life with his sister living it for nearly two years.
“I spent the spring and summer (of 2022) and reevaluated and realized the Naval Academy is where I wanted to be,” Irwin said. “I took a visit there and realized that was where I wanted to be. I called the coach and asked him if he still had a spot. He said he did and I’ve been pursuing the application process ever since. I’m super excited I just recently got my appointment. ... The guys on the team there are great. It’s a really special bond. They call themselves the brotherhood. From the visit, I could tell they were. They’re super close and guys that would do anything for each other. That bond is something I wanted to be a part of. The coaches there, Coach (Bill) Roberts and Coach (Mark) Liscinky, both do a great job. It’s just an environment I wanted to be a part of and the school itself is where I wanted to be and eventually serve.”
His coach is excited to see how Irwin progresses at the prestigious school.
“He is attending the United States Naval Academy. That statement alone tells you about his character and work ethic,” Dasher said. “The interviews, recommendations needed and the entire process of getting into the Academy is extremely rigorous. With all those great accolades, he remains humble and pushes others to be their absolute best. He is continually working to better himself, which makes others want to as well. He has molded into a strong leader for our team, which I know is going to be of great use in his future endeavors.”
