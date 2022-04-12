Before high school, Tristan DenBrok readily admits his dedication to swimming was lacking.
He was focused less on goals and training, and more on when he could quit to get more free time.
“I hated it when I was a kid,” the North Gwinnett junior said. “I just did it because (my parents) made me. I’m glad they did because I love it now.”
That love was fueled by his enjoyment of high school swimming and by the COVID-19 pandemic, which briefly took away his sport during the 2020 lockdown and quarantines.
“My freshman year we had won the state title (at North), the first time our team has ever won, and then I was home for two months (during the pandemic) and I realized I couldn’t swim,” DenBrok said. “Before I had kind of a love-hate relationship (with swimming). I realized if I couldn’t swim, it felt so weird. When we got back (and his year-round club, SwimAtlanta, was able to re-open), I decided I might as well go full on, dive into it with 100 percent effort and it kind of snowballed.”
The work paid off during the 2021-22 high school season for DenBrok, the Daily Post Boys Swimmer of Year after sweeping the distance freestyle races at both the Gwinnett County and state meets. He also swam for the Bulldogs’ state champion 400-yard freestyle relay, earned three All-American honors, added four all-state awards and broke three school records.
He won the state title in the 200 free in 1 minute, 37.24 seconds, and cruised to the 500 free win in an automatic All-American time of 4:24.78, more than nine seconds ahead of the runner-up. Those impressive times, both school records, are matched by what he does in the classroom — he maintains a 4.1 GPA and received North’s Scholar-Athlete Award for having the highest GPA among all juniors at the high school.
“Tristan is the total package, an amazing GPA in our Charge North program with multiple All-American swims,” North coach Paul Callis said. “But what has helped Tristan stand out to me is how much he has emerged as one of the leaders on our boys team. He does a great job balancing his individual success while being a team player at the same time.”
The state meet was a satisfying finish to a high school season that also saw him win the 200 free (1:38.59) and 500 free (4:25.59) at county.
“The 2 free (at state), that felt really good because it’s the first event so I dropped some good time on that,” DenBrok said. “The 5 free, just the session’s so short, I felt kind of tired on that. I didn’t have anyone to kind of race so I didn’t go as fast as I wanted or I thought I could have. The relays definitely hurt because the session goes by so fast. We did pretty good and the last relay we won it, the 4 free relay. We did pretty good on that. It was a good meet. We lost (the team title) by like eight points, which really sucked. Just a couple of events where we really could have won it, but it was a good meet individually and for the team.”
Barely missing out on the team championship will provide fuel for his senior season.
“For sure, (a team state title is motivation), especially because I’ll be a senior next year and it will be my class,” DenBrok said. “We’ll be more the leaders and we can kind of push the culture we want. That will be the big thing next year, coming back for redemption our senior season.”
Individual goals also will drive him as he follows a path blazed by Mill Creek grad Jake Magahey, also a SwimAtlanta product and now an All-American for the Georgia Bulldogs. Magahey holds the state and county high school records in both the 200 free (1:34.37) and 500 free (4:15.63).
“The 2 free record, be as close as possible to that, that’s a really tough record,” DenBrok said. “I’d say Jake’s 5 free record is even tougher. Being anywhere close to those, I’d be super happy. When I was a freshman, I didn’t even know if I’d still be swimming at all, so that would be cool.”
Now he can’t imagine life without swimming. He eagerly looks forward to competing at the college level — he said he likes both Georgia and Georgia Tech — and he embraces the training sessions he once loathed.
“This kid has reinvented himself,” SwimAtlanta coach Chris Davis said. “This kid is a monster in training from the first stroke to the last. I tell the other (swimmers), ‘Guys, you’ve got the template right here.’ He went from nowhere to being somebody with how hard he trains.”
His new motivation when pools re-opened post-lockdown was evident, earning a promotion into Davis’ top group at SwimAtlanta.
“When I moved up to Select my sophomore year with Chris Sr., I loved that environment so much more,” DenBrok said. “It was great. Chris is a huge part of that, just his training and coaching style. And having other fast people in the group who are motivated and push you. I love the training, too, just pushing yourself. That’s what does it. You have to work hard in anything really to get better at it.”
