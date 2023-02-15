SUWANEE — The unbeaten Peachtree Ridge boys soccer team’s high-scoring offense delivered again in a 4-0 win over Buford on Tuesday.
The Lions, ranked third in Class AAAAAAA, improved to 5-0 on the season with offensive contributions from Brody Schroeder (goal, assist), Zain Arfoosh (goal) Blaze Williams (goal), Juan Gallego-Garzon (goal), Manuel Rodriguez-Alvarez (assist) and Daniel Romero (assist).
BOYS SOCCER
Collins Hill 2, Brookwood 0
SUWANEE — No. 1-ranked Collins Hill topped Brookwood 2-0 on Tuesday, improving to 5-0 on the season.
J.P. Santillan and Anthony Herrera had the Eagles’ goals, and Noah Goodman had an assist.
Mountain View 1, Norcross 0
NORCROSS — Fifth-ranked Mountain View made Obed Salmeron’s goal stand in a 1-0 win over Norcross on Tuesday.
The Bears, now 5-0, got a shutout from goalkeeper J.C. Davis.
North 4, Dacula 1
SUWANEE — No. 7-ranked North Gwinnett won its third straight Tuesday, beating Dacula 4-1.
Javen Leung scored two goals, while Logan Collins and Constantine Dallis scored one goal each.
Discovery 4, Flowery Branch 1
LAWRENCEVILLE — Discovery posted a 4-1 win over Flowery Branch on Tuesday.
Raymond Islas Garcia had two goals, and Joshua Ramirez and Tomas Jiminez had one goal apiece.
Walton 2, Parkview 0
LILBURN — Parkview fell 2-0 to Walton in a defensive battle Tuesday that saw each side put three shots on goal.
Panther goalkeeper Kendall Henry was key on shutting down crosses, and Walton’s first goal came on a deflection. Carlos Garcia played well in the midfield for Parkview.
Lanier 4, Apalachee 0
WINDER — Lanier, ranked fifth in AAAAAA, blanked Apalachee 4-0 Tuesday in 8-AAAAAA play.
Goalkeeper Ben Haynes made six saves to record the shutout.
David Rumble (two goals, assist), Alex Cabzaru (goal), Michael Zapata (goal) and Zach Smith (assist) provided the Longhorns’ offense.
Chestatee 5, Seckinger 0
GAINESVILLE — Seckinger fell 5-0 to Chestatee on Tuesday.
Hebron 0, Lake Oconee 0
DACULA — Hebron Christian and Lake Oconee Academy battled to a 0-0 draw on Tuesday.
The Lions (2-1-2) got four saves from goalkeeper Sebastian Covarrubias.
East Forsyth 4, Wesleyan 2
GAINESVILLE — Wesleyan lost 4-2 to East Forsyth on Tuesday.
