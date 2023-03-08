SUGAR HILL — Lanier, ranked No. 5 in AAAAAA, reached the 10-win mark with a 4-1 victory over Jackson County in Region 8-AAAAAA boys soccer on Tuesday.
The Longhorns (10-0-1, 6-0 region) got two goals from David Rumble, one goal and two assists from Alex Cobzaru and one goal from Tyler Vidal. Zach Smith added an assist, and goalkeeper Ben Haynes made two saves.
BOYS SOCCER
Brookwood 1, Parkview 0
LILBURN — Remi Okunlola’s first-half goal was the difference Tuesday in Brookwood’s 1-0 win over rival Parkview in 4-AAAAAAA play.
Duluth 1, Discovery 0 (PKs)
DULUTH — After playing 100 minutes of scoreless soccer Tuesday, Duluth outlasted Discovery for a 1-0 win on penalty kicks (7-6 on PKs) in 7-AAAAAAA play.
Norcross 2, North 1
NORCROSS — Norcross posted an important 2-1 win over North Gwinnett in 7-AAAAAAA on Tuesday.
Alex Chimbanda’s goal off an assist from Yabiel Burgos gave the Blue Devils (3-4-2, 2-1) a 1-0 lead, then they extended the lead to 2-0 early in the second half on a penalty kick from Chimbanda. Dennis Martinez drew the foul for the PK.
North got a goal back late in the match, but otherwise the Norcross defense led by Walker Patino, Bryan Martinez and Dylan Lenze played well.
Grayson 2, Archer 1
LAWRENCEVILLE — Grayson defeated Archer 2-1 in an overtime thriller Tuesday in 4-AAAAAAA.
Grant Cooper and Caedmon Gross scored goals for the Rams (4-7, 2-3).
Collins Hill 1, Buford 0
SUWANEE — Damon Harley’s goal off Josh Canlas’ assist gave No. 1-ranked Collins Hill a 1-0 victory over Buford in 8-AAAAAAA play Tuesday.
Buford falls to 2-8 overall and 1-3 in the region.
Meadowcreek 2, Peachtree Ridge 1
NORCROSS — Meadowcreek edged Peachtree Ridge 2-1 in 7-AAAAAAA on Tuesday.
Zain Arfoosh scored Peachtree Ridge’s goal.
Central 4, Dacula 3
LAWRENCEVILLE — Central Gwinnett rallied past Dacula 4-3 in 8-AAAAAAA play Tuesday.
Seckinger 4, North Hall 0
GAINESVILLE — Josh Matveld had two goals and an assist Tuesday as Seckinger snapped a five-game losing streak with a 4-0 win over North Hall in 8-AAAA.
Ayden Smith and Nick Brunel had a goal each, Mathews Praxedes delivered two assists and Camilo Rodriguez added an assist.
Goalkeeper Diego Contreras and the Jaguars’ defense posted a shutout.
Hebron 10, Mount Pisgah 0
JOHNS CREEK — Hebron Christian routed Mount Pisgah 10-0 on Tuesday, improving to 7-1-2 on the season.
Providence 2, Fellowship 1
ROSWELL — No. 2-ranked Providence Christian eked out a 2-1 win over No. 10 Fellowship Christian on Tuesday.
Max Schiefer and August Larson had the Storm’s goals, while Kuhl Martin and Vincent Maraschiello had assists.
