SNELLVILLE — Unranked South Gwinnett took over the Region 4-AAAAAAA lead Friday with a 2-1 win over visiting Brookwood, ranked No. 1 in Class AAAAAAA.
Kadeem Agard scored both goals off assists from Caleb Rolon as the Comets improved to 7-2-1 overall and 2-0 in 4-AAAAAAA.
Brookwood falls to 6-2 overall and 1-1 in the regoin.
BOYS SOCCER
Norcross 2, Meadowcreek 0
NORCROSS — Norcross earned its first win of the season Friday, topping Meadowcreek in 7-AAAAAAA play.
Alex Chimbanda’s corner kick caromed off a Meadowcreek player for the Blue Devils’ first goal, and Chimbanda made a penalty kick for the second goal. Both goalkeepers played well with Angel Mendoza posting the shutout for Norcross (1-6-1, 1-5).
North Gwinnett 3, Collins Hill 1
SUWANEE — North Gwinnett improved to 3-0 in 8-AAAAAAA Friday night with a 3-1 win over Collins Hill.
Connor Pettus scored two goals and Juan Penagos scored one for the Bulldogs.
Grayson 3, Discovery 1
LOGANVILLE — Caedmon Gross, Adru Ghiuta-Florea and Archange Kra-Bassa scored goals Friday in Grayson’s 3-1 win over Discovery.
The Rams improve to 2-5 on the season.
Parkview 10, Newton 1
COVINGTON — David Otolorin had two goals and two assists Friday as Parkview overpowered Newton in a 10-1 win in 4-AAAAAAA.
Sam Schaff and Dillon Bennett scored two goals each, Diego Pereira had a goal and an assist and Guty Garcia and John Charlton added a goal each. Goalkeeper Tyler Parnell also had an assist.
The Panthers are 4-3-1 overall and 1-1 in the region.
GAC 2, Wesleyan 1
PEACHTREE CORNERS — Greater Atlanta Christian edged rival Wesleyan 2-1 Friday for a road victory.
Cole Bryant and Damola Salami had goals for the Spartans.
Providence 3, Prince Avenue 0
LILBURN — Goals by Gabriel Smith and August Larson gave Providence Christian a two-goal lead in the first half, and kick-started a 3-0 win over Prince Avenue Christian on Friday.
Arron Lee tacked on a second-half goal for the Storm (3-5). Ben Stone recorded the shutout at goalkeeper.
