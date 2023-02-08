SHS_ATHL_BRMRK_JAG_FC_GRY.jpg

Seckinger logo

DACULA — Seckinger earned the first varsity boys soccer win in school history Tuesday night, defeating Hebron Christian 4-1.

Josh Matveld and Camilo Rodriguez had a goal and an assist each in the victory, while Ayden Smith and Chris Salinas also had goals.

Recommended for you