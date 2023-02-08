DACULA — Seckinger earned the first varsity boys soccer win in school history Tuesday night, defeating Hebron Christian 4-1.
Josh Matveld and Camilo Rodriguez had a goal and an assist each in the victory, while Ayden Smith and Chris Salinas also had goals.
Goalkeeper Diego Contreras played well for the Jaguars (1-1-1), as did his defense of Jason Georgescu, Emmanuel Robinson and Edwin Silva.
BOYS SOCCER
Mill Creek 2, North Oconee 0
HOSCHTON — Mill Creek topped North Oconee 2-0 Tuesday, improving to 4-0 on the season.
Oliver Gomes and Mathias Schwarz had the Hawks’ goals, and Schwarz had an assist.
Peachtree Ridge 4, Dacula 2
DACULA — Peachtree Ridge stayed unbeaten with a 4-2 victory over Dacula on Tuesday.
The Lions (3-0) got a goal each from Brody Schroeder, Blaze Williams and Juan Gallego-Garzon, as well as two assists from Dominik Kosut. Zain Arfoosh and Manuel Rodriguez-Alvarez added an assist each, and goalkeeper Martin Griffin-Rey earned the win.
Mountain View 4, North Forsyth 3
LAWRENCEVILLE — Mountain View slipped past North Forsyth 4-3 Tuesday, improving to 3-0 on the season.
Tino Isaza, Max Deal, Gabriel Rodriguez and Sammy Ismael had the Bears’ goals.
Norcross 2, Shiloh 0
NORCROSS — Edvin Lorenzo and Yabiel Burgos scored goals Tuesday in Norcross’ 2-0 win over Shiloh.
Jorge Sotelo and Dylan Lenze had assists, while Rodrigo Julian and Fredy Sanchez shared the shutout at goalkeeper.
Duluth 6, Central 1
LAWRENCEVILLE — Duluth posted a 6-1 win at Central Gwinnett on Tuesday.
North 1, Parkview 0
SUWANEE — North Gwinnett edged Parkview 1-0 on Tuesday.
Logan Collins scored the Bulldogs’ goal, and the defense played well, including a shutout from goalkeeper Will Collins.
Collins Hill 2, Discovery 1
LAWRENCEVILLE — Collins Hill topped Discovery 2-1 on Tuesday, improving to 4-0 on the season.
Andrew Cruz and Will Taylor had the Eagles’ goals.
Diego Beltran scored Discovery’s goal off an assist from Sammy Gomez. Titans goalie Lalo Nunez had a big save to keep the match close.
Brookwood 1, Lanier 1
SNELLVILLE — Brookwood and Lanier tied 1-1 Tuesday.
Lanier (2-0-1) got its goal from Zach Smith off an assist from David Rumble.
Archer 1, Apalachee 1
LAWRENCEVILLE — Archer and Apalachee played to a 1-1 draw Tuesday.
Kenan Krluc had the Tigers’ goal.
Berkmar 3, Wesleyan 1
LILBURN — Berkmar topped Wesleyan 3-1 on Tuesday.
South Forsyth 2, Buford 0
BUFORD — Buford lost 2-0 to South Forsyth on Tuesday, falling to 1-2 on the season.
Providence 5, GAC 4
NORCROSS — Providence Christian outlasted Greater Atlanta Christian 5-4 on Tuesday.
Porter Smith (two goals, one assist), August Larson (two goals, one assist), Sully Croker (one goal) and Vincent Maraschiello (two assists) stood out for the Storm.
Scenes from Parkview at North Gwinnett girls soccer on Feb. 7, 2023. (Photos: Craig Cappy) Click for more.PHOTOS: Parkview at North Gwinnett Girls Soccer
