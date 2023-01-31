9306.png

SUWANEE — Peachtree Ridge’s boys soccer team fell behind 2-0 before rallying for a 3-2 win over Parkview in Tuesday’s season opener.

Juan Gallego Garzon, Dominik Kosut and Brody Schroeder had the Lions’ goals, and Gallego Garzon also had an assist. Zain Arfoosh added an assist, and goalkeeper Jai Patel earned the win.

