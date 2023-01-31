SUWANEE — Peachtree Ridge’s boys soccer team fell behind 2-0 before rallying for a 3-2 win over Parkview in Tuesday’s season opener.
Juan Gallego Garzon, Dominik Kosut and Brody Schroeder had the Lions’ goals, and Gallego Garzon also had an assist. Zain Arfoosh added an assist, and goalkeeper Jai Patel earned the win.
Parkview got a goal and an assist from Dillon Bennett, and a goal from Carlos Garcia.
BOYS SOCCER
Mill Creek 4, Grayson 3 (OT)
HOSCHTON — Mill Creek rallied for a 4-3 win over Grayson in overtime on Tuesday.
The Hawks’ goal-scorers were Jesse Lee, Max Mitchell, Connor Blake and Oliver Gomes.
North 2, South 1
SNELLVILLE — North Gwinnett posted a 2-1 win over South Gwinnett on Tuesday.
Javen Leung and Zak Naser scored the Bulldogs’ goals.
Lanier 4, Norcross 1
NORCROSS — Lanier opened the season with a 4-1 win over Norcross.
Alex Cobzaru had a goal and two assists, and Aaron Ramos had two goals for the Longhorns, while Guillermo Merino (one goal), Jacob Haynes (one assist) and David Rumble (one assist) also contributed offensively. Haynes also made seven saves at goalkeeper.
Archer 2, Discovery 1
LAWRENCEVILLE — Archer slipped past Discovery 2-1 on Tuesday.
Diego Iturizzaga and Christian Oliva had a goal each for the Tigers.
Loganville 1, Seckinger 0
LOGANVILLE — Seckinger lost its inaugural match 1-0 to Loganville on Tuesday.
Hebron 2, Whitefield 2
DACULA — Hebron Christian and Whitefield Academy fought to a 2-2 draw Tuesday.
Jake Redman (penalty kick) and Kaelin Choksi had the Lions’ goals, and goalkeeper Sebastian Covarrubias had three saves.
Providence 8, Mount Paran 2
KENNESAW — Vincent Maraschiello had three goals and two assists Tuesday in Providence Christian’s 8-2 win over Mount Paran.
Sully Croker had three goals and one assist for the Storm, while James Rooney (one assist), Caleb Stewman (one assist) and August Larson (one goal) also contributed in the attack.
According to the American Red Cross, winter is “one of the most difficult times of year to collect enough blood products to meet patient needs.” National Blood Donor Month has taken place each January since 1970. Find a blood drive here: https://www.redcrossblood.org/give.html/find-drive.
This poll is not scientific - results reflect opinions of respondents
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.