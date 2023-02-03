LOGANVILLE — Down two goals for the second straight game, Peachtree Ridge’s boys soccer team rallied for its second consecutive comeback win Friday night.
The Lions stormed back to a 3-2 win over Grayson on Dominik Kosut’s game-winning goal in the 77th minute. Brody Schroeder scored two goals in the victory, while Daniel Romero, Juan Gallego Garzon and Zain Arfoosh had an assist each.
Grayson got goals from Tolu Adeyemi and Joshua Pinzon-Fields.
BOYS SOCCER
Buford 1, West Forsyth 0
BUFORD — Jefry Lopez scored the lone goal Friday in Buford’s 1-0 win over West Forsyth.
The Wolves are 1-1 on the season.
Mountain View 6, Discovery 3
LAWRENCEVILLE — Sammy Ismael, Obed Salmeron and Tino Martinez scored two goals each Friday as Mountain View downed Discovery 6-3.
The Bears are 2-0 on the season.
Tomas Jiminez, Joshua Ramirez and Sammy Gomez had Discovery’s goals off assists from Marlon Benitez and Jiminez.
Collins Hill 8, Lowndes 0
SUWANEE — Eight players scored Friday in Collins Hill’s 8-0 rout of Lowndes.
The Eagles got a goal each from Zaid Handal, Noah Goodman, Andrew Cruz, Adrian Godinez, M.J. Canlas, Junior Franco, Japheth Kissoon and Alex Sanchez.
South Forsyth 1, North 0 (PKs)
CUMMING — North Gwinnett battled to a 0-0 draw with South Forsyth before falling 1-0 (5-4 on penalty kicks) on Friday.
Lanier 5, Archer 1
LAWRENCEVILLE — Lanier stayed unbeaten with a 5-1 win at Archer on Friday.
Alex Cobzaru scored two goals in the win and David Rumble had a goal and an assist, while Guillermo Merino and Zach Smith had a goal each. Aaron Ramos added an assist.
Seckinger 2, Shiloh 2
BUFORD — Seckinger battled back from a two-goal deficit for a 2-2 tie with Shiloh on Friday.
Matthews Praxedes scored both goals for the Jaguars, who got stellar play from goalkeeper Diego Contreras along with Jason Georgescu, Camilo Rodriguez, Chris Salinas, Emmanuel Robinson and Josh Matveld.
Hebron 3, Oglethorpe 1
DAHLONEGA — Hebron Christian posted a 3-1 win over Oglethorpe County on Friday at North Georgia.
Northview 3, Wesleyan 2
JOHNS CREEK — Wesleyan fell 3-2 to Northview on Friday.
