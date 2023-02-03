Ridge_logo.jpg

Peachtree Ridge logo

LOGANVILLE — Down two goals for the second straight game, Peachtree Ridge’s boys soccer team rallied for its second consecutive comeback win Friday night.

The Lions stormed back to a 3-2 win over Grayson on Dominik Kosut’s game-winning goal in the 77th minute. Brody Schroeder scored two goals in the victory, while Daniel Romero, Juan Gallego Garzon and Zain Arfoosh had an assist each.

