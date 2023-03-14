SUWANEE — Unranked Peachtree Ridge went on the road and defeated Collins Hill, ranked No. 1 in Class AAAAAAA, 2-0 in a non-region boys soccer matchup.
Dominik Kosut and Brody Schroeder scored Peachtree Ridge’s goals, and Blaze Williams and Alex Hanson had assists. Goalkeepers Martin Griffin-Rey and Jai Patel shared the shutout behind stellar defense.
The Lions improve to 8-2 on the season, while Collins Hill falls to 11-2.
BOYS SOCCER
Parkview 5, Archer 0
LAWRENCEVILLE — Carlos Garcia scored three goals Tuesday as Parkview blanked Archer 5-0 in 4-AAAAAAA.
Dillon Bennett assisted four of the Panthers’ five goals, and John Charlton scored one goal, his 14th of the season. Didier Fresh scored one goal, his first in varsity play.
Bennett’s assists give him 30 for his career, two off Parkview’s record.
Parkview improves to 6-6 overall and 4-3 in the region.
Buford 2, Dacula 1 (OT)
DACULA — Buford slipped past Dacula 2-1 in 8-AAAAAAA on Tuesday.
The Wolves (3-8, 2-3) got a penalty kick goal from Josh Kim and another goal from Caleb Ferwerda, who was assisted by Jefry Lopez.
Brookwood 8, Newton 0
COVINGTON — Remi Okunlola scored Brookwood’s first four goals Tuesday in an 8-0 win over Newton in 4-AAAAAAA.
Alex Walker, Colin Arscott, Yonatan Hagos and David Varela scored a goal each for the Broncos.
North 5, Discovery 2
LAWRENCEVILLE — North Gwinnett posted a 5-2 win at Discovery in 7-AAAAAAA on Tuesday.
Javen Leung scored two of the Bulldogs’ goals, while Nathan Jacome (one goal), Zak Naser (one assist), Logan Collins (one goal, one assist) and Constantine Dallis (one goal, one assist) also contributed in the attack.
Joshua Ramirez and Sammy Gomez had Discovery’s goals, and Gomez had an assist.
Lanier 8, Apalachee 2
SUGAR HILL — Lanier rolled to another victory Tuesday, routing Apalachee 8-2 in 8-AAAAAA play.
The Longhorns (11-0-1, 7-0) got offensive contributions from David Rumble (one goal), Tyler Vidal (one goal, two assists), Zach Smith (one goal), Alex Cobzaru (one goal), Jacob Haynes (one goal, three assists), Daniel Ayala (one goal), Aaron Ramos (one goal) and Michael Zapata (one goal, one assist). Goalkeeper Ben Haynes made one save.
Hebron 3, Monroe Area 0
MONROE — No. 9-ranked Hebron Christian defeated Monroe Area 3-0 in Tuesday’s 8-AAA opener.
The Lions (8-1-2) got one goal each from Jake Redman, Aiden Kanclerz and Luke Skogland.
