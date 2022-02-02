SUWANEE — North Gwinnett trailed 2-0 at halftime Tuesday before rallying for a 3-2 victory over third-ranked South Gwinnett in non-region boys soccer.
BOYS SOCCER
Mountain View 2, Brookwood 0
SNELLVILLE — Obed Salmeron scored both goals off assists from Nick Braziunas Tuesday as Mountain View beat Brookwood 2-0.
Norcross 5, Shiloh 0
SNELLVILLE — Alex Chimbanda and Osvaldo Martinez scored two goals each Tuesday in Norcross’ 5-0 win at Shiloh.
Malik Salawu also scored as the Blue Devils improved to 2-0-1.
Parkview 4, Decatur 2
DECATUR — Simon McDonald had two goals, Dillon Bennett had two assists and Parkview defeated Decatur 4-2 in its season opener on Tuesday.
Carlos Garcia assisted on a goal to Caleb Diaz, and Diego Pereira also had a goal. Goalie Eric Zehngraff earned the win, while Randy Kirksey, Diaz, Oscar Pineda, Jose Resendiz and Eric Rojas played well defensively.
Buford 3, Peachtree Ridge 2
BUFORD — Lucas Stevenson had a goal and two assists Tuesday in Buford’s 3-2 win over Peachtree Ridge.
Josh Mott and Jefry Lopez also scored for the Wolves.
Hebron 4, Prince Avenue 0
DACULA — Hebron Christian topped Prince Avenue Christian 4-0 Tuesday night.
