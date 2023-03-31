SUWANEE — North Gwinnett outlasted Berkmar for a 2-1 victory (4-2 on penalty kicks) Thursday in Region 7-AAAAAAA boys soccer.
The teams battled to a 1-1 draw through regulation and overtime, forcing the shootout.
Noble Strickland had North’s goal in regulation and Bulldog goalkeeper Will Collins made a big PK save.
BOYS SOCCER
Parkview 1, South 0 (PKs)
LILBURN — Parkview defeated South Gwinnett 1-0 (4-3 on penalty kicks) after a 0-0 tie through regulation and overtime Thursday in 4-AAAAAAA.
The Panthers (8-7) got two key saves from goalkeeper Kendal Henry in the shootout. Parkview will be a No. 3 seed for the state playoffs, and South will be a No. 4 seed.
Archer 3, Brookwood 2 (OT)
LAWRENCEVILLE — Archer pulled out a 3-2 victory over Brookwood in overtime Thursday in 4-AAAAAAA.
Brookwood led 1-0 at halftime on a Joseph Clavarino goal, and went ahead 2-1 on Remi Okunlola’s second-half goal. Archer scored in the final two minutes of regulation to force OT.
The Tigers got goals from Barzee Blama, Miguel Ruiz and Diego Iturrizaga off an assist from Miguel Ruiz.
Brookwood already clinched the region title and a No. 1 seed for the state playoffs before the match. Archer earned the region’s No. 2 seed for state.
Peachtree Ridge 3, Discovery 1
SUWANEE — No. 6-ranked Peachtree Ridge defeated Discovery 3-1 Thursday in 7-AAAAAAA.
Juan Gallego-Garzon, Blaze Williams and Yassir Bisbis scored the Lions’ goals. Williams had an assist, as did Brody Schroeder.
Goalkeepers Martin Griffin-Rey and Jai Patel shared time for Peachtree Ridge.
Mountain View 3, Central 2
LAWRENCEVILLE — Mountain View closed the regular season with a 3-2 win over Central Gwinnett in 8-AAAAAAA on Thursday.
The Bears (12-4), who will be a No. 3 seed in the state playoffs, got goals from Abraham Adewumni, Carlos Hernandez and Luis Casique. Kevin Arrango, Jordy Bercelli and Tino Isaza had the assists.
Lanier 2, Jackson County 1
HOSCHTON — Lanier, ranked third in Class AAAAAA, finished the regular season with a 2-1 win at Jackson County on Thursday.
The Longhorns, 15-1-1 overall and 11-1 in Region 8-AAAAAA, already had the region title clinched prior to the match.
Alex Cobzaru and David Rumble had one goal each in the win, and Aiden Timmons contributed an assist.
Lanier will host No. 8-ranked Johns Creek on April 14 in the first round of state.
Seckinger 3, Walnut Grove 1
BUFORD — Seckinger capped its inaugural season with a 3-1 win over Walnut Grove on Thursday, finishing with a 7-7-1 record.
Josh Matveld, Eric Perdomo and Ayden Smith had the Jaguars’ goals, while Matthews Praxedes and Andy Gonzalez had assists.
Edwin Silva, Emanuel Robinson, Enzo Biggio, Angel Avila and goalkeeper Diego Contreras played well in the defense.
Recommended for you
Pictured is the scene on Thursday afternoon at Adventure Outdoors, the Smyrna gun store where Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is scheduled to speak. Click for more.PHOTOS: Waiting for DeSantis in full house at Adventure Outdoors
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.