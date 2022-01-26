NORCROSS — Unranked Norcross made a statement in its season opener Tuesday night, knocking off No. 1-ranked and defending Class AAAAAAA state champion South Forsyth on penalty kicks.
Blue Devil goalkeeper Fredy Sanchez saved one PK in the 3-2 win (5-4 on PKs), while all five Norcross players — Schuyler Burke, Cristofer Morgado, Alex Chimbanda, Jorge Sotelo and Rodrigo Ramirez — made their PKs in the shootout.
Chimbanda scored in the fourth minute off an assist from Morgado for an early 1-0 lead, but South Forsyth got the equalizer. In the 22nd minute, Norcross’ Osvaldo Martinez scored off an assist from Morgado that put the hosts back up 2-1. South Forsyth tied the match again to force PKs.
BOYS SOCCER
Peachtree Ridge 2, Northview 1
JOHNS CREEK — Ousman Jasseh scored both goals Tuesday as Peachtree Ridge opened its season with a 2-1 win at Northview.
Juan Gallego-Garzon added an assist in the win.
Archer 2, Mountain View 1
LAWRENCEVILLE — Archer squeaked past visiting Mountain View 2-1 in Tuesday’s season opener.
Angie Garcia had Mountain View’s goal off an assist from Kristina Blake.
Collins Hill 4, North Oconee 2
BOGART — Collins Hill beat North Oconee 4-2 on Tuesday in the season opener.
Lanier 2, Discovery 1
LAWRENCEVILLE — Lanier edged Discovery 2-1 in Tuesday night’s season opener.
Miguelangel Garcia scored in the first half to give Discovery a 1-0 lead before the Longhorns scored twice in the second half.
Buford 6, Cherokee Bluff 0
BUFORD — Buford opened the season with a 6-0 win over Cherokee Bluff on Tuesday.
Nathan Montini, Josh Kim, Josh Mott, Jeff Lopez, Lucas Stephenson and Hayden Crane scored one goal each for the Wolves. Kim’s goal was his first in high school play.
Max Sheppard, Stephenson, Lopez and Josh Mott had assists.
Wesleyan 2, Prince Avenue 0
PEACHTREE CORNERS — Jon-Marc Coote had a goal and an assist Tuesday in Wesleyan’s season-opening 2-0 win over Prince Avenue Christian.
Roman Reynolds scored the Wolves’ other goal and Carlos Lopez added an assist.
