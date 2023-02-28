SUGAR HILL — Lanier’s boys soccer team, ranked sixth in Class AAAAAA, stayed unbeaten with a 2-0 victory over fifth-ranked Gainesville in Region 8-AAAAAA play Tuesday night.
David Rumble and Aaron Ramos scored the Longhorns’ goals, and Zach Smith had an assist. Lanier goalkeeper Ben Haynes made five saves in the shutout.
The Longhorns are 8-0-1 on the season and 4-0 in the region.
BOYS SOCCER
Mountain View 2, Dacula 1 (PKs)
DACULA — Mountain View goalkeeper Nick Razetto saved the final two penalty kicks Tuesday as the No. 4-ranked Bears edged Dacula 2-1 (4-3 in PKs) for an 8-AAAAAAA win.
Mountain View (8-0), No. 4 in AAAAAAA, got its lone goal from Max Deal off an assist from Obed Salmeron.
South 5, Parkview 4 (PKs)
SNELLVILLE — South Gwinnett won a thrilling 4-AAAAAAA matchup with Parkview on Tuesday 5-4 (8-7 on PKs) after the teams battled to a 4-4 draw through regulation and overtime.
Collins Hill 2, Central 0
LAWRENCEVILLE — No. 1-ranked Collins Hill defeated Central Gwinnett 2-0 Tuesday in 8-AAAAAAA.
M.J. Canlas and Noah Goodman had goals, and Damon Harley and Andrew Cruz had assists.
Brookwood 3, Archer 1
SNELLVILLE — Brookwood claimed a 3-1 win over Archer in 4-AAAAAAA on Tuesday.
Alexander Ramirez and Caysen Leeper had first-half goals for the Broncos before a goal by Alex Walker in the 62nd minute made it 3-0. Archer scored with less than two minutes left to spoil the shutout.
Grayson 6, Newton 1
COVINGTON — Grayson cruised to a 6-1 win over Newton in 4-AAAAAAA Tuesday.
The Rams (3-6, 1-2) got three goals from Tolu Adeyemi and one goal each from Ahmed Fofana, Daniel Juarez and Caedmon Gross.
Norcross 1, Northview 1
JOHNS CREEK — A Northview goal with 1:30 remaining handed Norcross a 1-1 tie at Northview on Tuesday.
Norcross went up 1-0 earlier in the second half when Cristopher Morgado scored directly off his corner kick.
Wesleyan 5, Pinecrest 1
PEACHTREE CORNERS — No. 9-ranked Wesleyan rolled to a 5-1 win over Pinecrest Academy on Tuesday.
Providence 2, Meadowcreek 1
LILBURN — Micah Ward and Vincent Maraschiello scored goals Tuesday as Providence Christian, No. 2 in AA, defeated Meadowcreek, No. 7 in AAAAAAA, 2-1.
