SNELLVILLE — Third-ranked South Gwinnett pulled out a 3-2 win (4-2 on penalty kicks) over No. 10 Collins Hill in boys soccer on Friday.

Ervin Alic and Julian Bretous had goals in the win, while Cristian Mendez and Robel Abesolom had the assists.

BOYS SOCCER

Peachtree Ridge 3, West Forsyth 0

SUWANEE — Brody Schroeder had two goals and Kaleb Thomas scored one Friday in Peachtree Ridge’s 3-0 win over West Forsyth.

Daniel Romero and Juan Gallego-Garzon had assists.

Mill Creek 2, Alpharetta 1

HOSCHTON — Max Mitchell scored both goals Friday in Mill Creek’s 2-1 win over Alpharetta.

Lucas Meyer made key saves at goalkeeper in the win.

North Gwinnett 2, Dacula 0

DACULA — North Gwinnett beat Dacula 2-0 on Friday.

Harrison 3, Parkview 1

KENNESAW — Unbeaten Harrison, ranked fifth, defeated shorthanded Parkview 3-1 Friday night.

Parkview lost a player to a red card with 10 minutes left in the first half, and played down a player for the remainder of the match.

The Panthers (1-1) got their only goal from Carlos Garcia.

Lanier 2, Brookwood 1

SUGAR HILL — Anthony Sanchez scored both goals Friday as Lanier defeated Brookwood 2-1.

Providence 7, Whitfield 0

SMYRNA — Providence Christian routed sixth-ranked Whitefield Academy 7-0 on Friday.

