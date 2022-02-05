urgent BOYS SOCCER ROUNDUP: No. 3 South Gwinnett tops No. 10 Collins Hill on PKs From Staff Reports Feb 5, 2022 41 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email South Gwinnett High School salutatorian Emir Ibrisimovic Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save SNELLVILLE — Third-ranked South Gwinnett pulled out a 3-2 win (4-2 on penalty kicks) over No. 10 Collins Hill in boys soccer on Friday.Ervin Alic and Julian Bretous had goals in the win, while Cristian Mendez and Robel Abesolom had the assists.BOYS SOCCER Peachtree Ridge 3, West Forsyth 0SUWANEE — Brody Schroeder had two goals and Kaleb Thomas scored one Friday in Peachtree Ridge’s 3-0 win over West Forsyth.Daniel Romero and Juan Gallego-Garzon had assists.Mill Creek 2, Alpharetta 1HOSCHTON — Max Mitchell scored both goals Friday in Mill Creek’s 2-1 win over Alpharetta.Lucas Meyer made key saves at goalkeeper in the win.North Gwinnett 2, Dacula 0 DACULA — North Gwinnett beat Dacula 2-0 on Friday.Harrison 3, Parkview 1KENNESAW — Unbeaten Harrison, ranked fifth, defeated shorthanded Parkview 3-1 Friday night.Parkview lost a player to a red card with 10 minutes left in the first half, and played down a player for the remainder of the match.The Panthers (1-1) got their only goal from Carlos Garcia.Lanier 2, Brookwood 1SUGAR HILL — Anthony Sanchez scored both goals Friday as Lanier defeated Brookwood 2-1.Providence 7, Whitfield 0SMYRNA — Providence Christian routed sixth-ranked Whitefield Academy 7-0 on Friday. 