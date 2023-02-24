LILBURN — Providence Christian, No. 2 in Class AA, got past Pacelli, No. 4 in AA, for a 2-0 win in a matchup of top boys soccer programs on Friday.
The Storm’s two goals were both scored by Briggs Baker off a pair of assists by Vincent Maraschiello.
BOYS SOCCER
Archer 2, Parkview 0
LILBURN — Archer picked up a big Region 4-AAAAAAA victory Friday night, beating Parkview 2-0.
Belmin Omeragic and Luis Orta had the Tigers’ goals off assists from Riyad Zecic and Carlos Orta. Zecic also posted his second straight shutout in goal.
Mountain View 3, Buford 2
LAWRENCEVILLE — Mountain View, ranked fifth in Class AAAAAAA, squeaked past Buford for a 3-2 win Friday in 8-AAAAAAA.
Obed Salmeron, Luis Casique and Gabriel Rodrgiuez scored the Bears’ goal. Mountain View (7-0) got two assists from Sammy Ismael and one assist from Max Deal.
Norcross 3, Discovery 1
NORCROSS — Norcross defeated Discovery 3-1 Friday in 7-AAAAAAA.
The Blue Devils (2-4-1, 1-0) got goals from Yabiel Burgos, Daniel Rivera and Bryan Martinez. Goalkeepers Fredy Sanchez and Rodrigo Julian shared time in net, and Angel Leiva, Schuyler Burke and Dylan Lenze stood out on defense.
Kevin Ortiz Pacheco scored the Titans’ lone goal.
Peachtree Ridge 2, North 0
SUWANEE — No. 4 Peachtree Ridge claimed a key 7-AAAAAAA win over No. 9 North Gwinnett on Friday behind goals from Juan Gallego-Garzon and Dominick Kosut.
Goalkeeper Martin Griffin-Bey recorded the shutout.
Brookwood 10, Newton 0
SNELLVILLE — Brookwood dominated Newton for a 10-0 victory Friday in 4-AAAAAAA.
Caysen Leeper had two of the Broncos’ goals. Alex Walker, Joseph Clavarino, Colin Arscott, Gabe Morales, Brycen Sterling, Owen Franco, Arun Aguilar and Andre Williams scored one goal each.
Lanier 3, North Forsyth 1
CUMMING — No. 5-ranked Lanier kept its momentum going with a 3-1 victory over North Forsyth on Friday.
The Longhorns (7-0-1, 3-0 in 8-AAAAAA) got a goal each from Alex Cabzaru, Jacob Haynes and Zach Smith. Lanier goalkeeper Ben Haynes made four saves.
East Hall 3, Seckinger 1
GAINESVILLE — Seckinger fell 3-1 to fifth-ranked East Hall in 8-AAAA play Friday.
Josh Matveld had the Jaguars’ goal.
Wesleyan 3, GAC 0
NORCROSS — Wesleyan posted a 3-0 win over Greater Atlanta Christian, No. 9 in AAAAA, on Friday.
Hebron 3, Walker 1
MARIETTA — Hebron Christian, No. 7 in AA, defeated Walker 3-1 Friday.
Charlie Jacobs, Luke Skogland and Mason Roberts had goals for the Lions (4-1-2), while Aiden Kanclerz and Jake Redman had assists.
Recommended for you
Scenes from Hebron Christian and Carver-Atlanta girls basketball in the second round of the Class AAA state playoffs on Feb. 24, 2023. Click for more.PHOTOS: Hebron Christian vs. Carver-Atlanta Girls Basketball, Class AAA Playoffs, Second Round
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.