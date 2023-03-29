LAWRENCEVILLE — Tino Isaza’s game-winning goal with three minutes left in overtime lifted Mountain View, ranked 10th in Class AAAAAAA, to a thrilling 4-3 victory over No. 5-ranked Mill Creek in Region 8-AAAAAAA boys soccer on Tuesday.
It was the first region loss for Mill Creek (12-3, 8-1), which still can win the 8-AAAAAAA title with a home victory over Collins Hill on Thursday.
The Hawks raced out to a 2-0 lead with a pair of goals in the match’s first five minutes, but Mountain View (11-4, 5-4) responded quickly with two goals from Luis Casique in the next five minutes. Isaza converted a penalty kick to give the Bears a 3-2 lead that held through halftime.
Mill Creek evened the match on a second-half PK.
Isaza, Gabriel Landaeta and Jadyn Escobar had assists in the win.
BOYS SOCCER
Collins Hill 7, Buford 2
BUFORD — Third-ranked Collins Hill beat Buford 7-2 Friday, improving to 15-2 overall and 8-1 in 8-AAAAAAA.
The Eagles will play at Mill Creek on Thursday in a match that will decide the region title.
Sam Martinez scored two goals and added an assist in the win, while Collins Hill got a goal each from Will Taylor, Noah Goodman, Zaid Handal, Sekou Toure and Andrew Cruz. Toure had two assists, and Isaac Bonacci, Taylor and J.P. Santillan had one each.
Buford (5-10, 4-5) got a goal from Andrew Ivanicuic and another goal from Caleb Ferwerda off an assist from Junior Arroyo.
Archer 3, South 1
SNELLVILLE — Belmin Omeragic scored twice Tuesday in Archer’s 3-1 win over South Gwinnett in 4-AAAAAAA.
The Tigers’ other tally was an own goal by South.
Grayson 2, Discovery 0
LOGANVILLE — Manidou Camara and Caedmon Gross scored a goal each Tuesday in Grayson’s 2-0 win over Discovery.
Rams goalkeeper Edwin Castro made six saves as Grayson improved to 9-8.
Norcross 3, Chattahoochee 2
NORCROSS — After falling behind on a penalty kick, Norcross stormed back for a 3-2 win over Chattahoochee on Tuesday.
The Blue Devils (6-7-2) went ahead 2-1 at halftime on a goal by Jorge Sotelo and a penalty kick from Schuyler Burke. Yabiel Burgos scored in the second half for a 3-1 lead.
Chattahoochee tacked on a goal just as the buzzer sounded.
Norcross plays Duluth on Thursday for a chance to win the 7-AAAAAAA title.
Brookwood 9, Loganville 4
LOGANVILLE — Remi Okunlola scored three goals Tuesday as Brookwood won a wild match over Loganville 9-4.
Colin Arscott, Alex Walker (Brycen Sterling assist), Caysen Leeper, Yonatan Hagos, Marvin Flores and Semaj Harvey had a goal each for the Broncos.
North 2, Tucker 2
SUWANEE — North Gwinnett and Tucker battled to a 2-2 draw Tuesday.
Cooper Rumley and Ishaan Prashad scored the Bulldogs’ goals.
Peachtree Ridge 10, Lithonia 0
SUWANEE — No. 6-ranked Peachtree Ridge rolled past Lithonia 10-0 on Tuesday.
Yassir Bisbis (two goals), Daniel Romero (two goals, two assists), Brody Schroeder (one goal, two assists), Juan Gallego-Garzon (one goal, four assists), Manuel Rodriguez-Alvarez (one goal), Zain Arfoosh (one goal, one assist), Blaze Williams (one goal), Jameel Peters (one goal) and Nick Yelle (one assist) provided the offense for the Lions.
Goalkeepers Jai Patel and Martin Griffin-Rey each played a half in the shutout.
Cherokee Bluff 2, Seckinger 0
BUFORD — Seckinger saw its five-match winning streak end Tuesday with a 2-0 loss to Cherokee Bluff.
Wesleyan 2, West Hall 0
PEACHTREE CORNERS — Wesleyan, No. 5 in AAA, shut out West Hall 2-0 Tuesday in 7-AAA.
Providence 10, Banks County 0
HOMER — No. 2-ranked Providence Christian won its eighth straight match Tuesday, beating Banks County 10-0 in 8-AA.
Porter Smith (two goals), Vincent Maraschiello (two goals, two assists), Sully Croker (two goals), Kuhl Martin (two goals, two assists), Ephraim Rowell (one goal, one assist), James Rooney (one goal) and August Larson (two assists) powered the Storm attack.
