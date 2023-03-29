Bear1.jpg

LAWRENCEVILLE — Tino Isaza’s game-winning goal with three minutes left in overtime lifted Mountain View, ranked 10th in Class AAAAAAA, to a thrilling 4-3 victory over No. 5-ranked Mill Creek in Region 8-AAAAAAA boys soccer on Tuesday.

It was the first region loss for Mill Creek (12-3, 8-1), which still can win the 8-AAAAAAA title with a home victory over Collins Hill on Thursday.

