SUWANEE — Collins Hill, ranked first in Class AAAAAAA, beat sixth-ranked Berkmar 4-0 in a battle of unbeaten boys soccer teams on Tuesday.
Noah Goodman scored two goals in the win, while Paul Beleiu and J.P. Santillan added a goal each for the Eagles, now 7-0 on the season.
Berkmar falls to 5-1.
BOYS SOCCER
Archer 1, South Gwinnett 0
LAWRENCEVILLE — Noah Harvey’s second-half goal lifted Archer to a 1-0 win over South Gwinnett on Tuesday.
Brookwood 3, Grayson 0
SNELLVILLE — Brookwood defeated Grayson 3-0 in 4-AAAAAAA on Tuesday.
Jamiah Burdine scored the Broncos’ first goal with an assist from Alex Walker, then Walker made it 2-0 with a goal of his own. Colin Arscott added a goal for the final score.
Parkview 7, Newton 0
COVINGTON — John Charlton’s hat trick helped Parkview to a 7-0 rout of Newton in 4-AAAAAAA on Tuesday.
Simon McDonald (goal), Wyatt Smith (goal), Matt Tolmich (goal), Carlos Garcia (goal, assist), Dillon Bennett (three assists) and Manny Mateo (assist) also stood out in the attack. The Panthers (3-3, 1-0 region) got a shared shutout from goalkeepers Clay Refling and Kendall Henry.
Mountain View 6, North Springs 2
SANDY SPRINGS — Mountain View improved to 6-0 with a 6-2 victory at North Springs on Tuesday.
The Bears were led by Abraham Adewunmi (two goals), Sammy Ismael (two goals), Obed Salmeron (one goal, two assists), Tino Isaza (one goal, one assist), Gabriel Martinez (one assist), German Benetez (one assist) and Carlos Hernandez (one assist).
Central 2, Discovery 2
LAWRENCEVILLE — Rivals Central Gwinnett and Discovery battled to a 1-1 draw Tuesday.
Joshua Ramirez scored both Discovery goals, and Joann Ayala had an assist.
Denmark 2, Buford 1 (PKs)
BUFORD — After a 1-1 tie through overtime, unbeaten Denmark topped Buford 2-1 (3-2 on penalty kicks) on Tuesday.
Ezekiel Akitan had Buford’s goal off Bryce Entriken’s assist.
Forsyth Central 2, North 0 (OT)
SUWANEE — North Gwinnett fell 2-0 in overtime to Forsyth Central on Tuesday.
Lanier 4, Habersham 0
SUGAR HILL — Lanier, ranked fifth in AAAAAA, stayed unbeaten with a 4-0 win over Habersham Central in 8-AAAAAA play Tuesday.
David Rumble scored twice for the Longhorns (6-0-1, 2-0 region), Alex Cabzaru had one goal and goalkeeper Ben Haynes converted a penalty kick for his first goal of the season. Haynes also had two saves.
Zach Smith, Bryan Ramos and Aaron Ramos added an assist each.
East Forsyth 3, Seckinger 1
BUFORD — Seckinger fell 3-1 to East Forsyth on Tuesday.
Camilo Rodriguez had Seckinger’s goal off an assist by Mathews Praxedes. Edwin Silva, Josh Matveld and Chris Salinas also played well for the Jaguars.
Providence 4, Cross Keys 3
LILBURN — Providence Christian outlasted Cross Keys for a 4-3 win Tuesday.
Vincent Maraschiello (goal), Nico Hicks (goal), Caleb Stewman (goal, assist), August Larson (goal), Kuhl Martin (two assists) and Justin Latty (assist) stood out for the Storm.
